Legends of The Twin Tiers – Cornell’s Travis Lee

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
 6 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of Legends of The Twin Tiers.

On this special episode, we sit down with Cornell wrestling legend Travis Lee. A two-time NCAA Champion for The Big Red in 2003 and 2005, Lee became the first-ever Hawaiian born national champion in D-I history. His 143 career wins still places him fifth all-time in the history of the Cornell program.

Lee’s interview is the first of our new Cornell wrestling legends series.

Known as the wrestler who helped put Cornell wrestling on the map in the 2000’s, Lee reflects on his storied career in the sport. We also discuss his current job as a gene engineer in the San Francisco area. Check out the full episode of Legends of The Twin Tiers, Travis Lee.

(Photo/Video: Courtesy of Cornell Athletics)

