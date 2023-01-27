Read full article on original website
Braves rumors: Brian Snitker has emphatic answer to Trevor Bauer question
Braves manager Brian Snitker had no hesitation in shutting down the idea of controversial pitcher Trevor Bauer coming to play for Atlanta. It was a simple question: Would the Braves consider signing Trevor Bauer?. It was an even simpler answer: No. Braves manager Brian Snitker wasted no time making his...
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star
Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
Boston Red Sox trick Miami Marlins into taking on Matt Barnes
The Boston Red Sox were ready to dump Matt Barnes for anything at all, even if that ‘anything’ was absolutely nothing. Then the Miami Marlins came along. According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Red Sox have traded Barnes to the Marlins. Richard Bleier is heading to Boston in exchange.
MLB news: New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays
It’s the last day of January and, as we finish off the last month without baseball until potentially December, let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a hire for the New York Yankees, stadium news for the Tampa Bay Rays, and a beloved fan mourned by the Cleveland Guardians.
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura faces reality
Despite being released by the Boston Red Sox on September 12, Hirokazu Sawamura had been hoping for another major league opportunity. As every team has been looking for help in the bullpen, there was certainly a chance that he would get another opportunity to prove himself. That opportunity has not...
Tampa Bay Rays locking in more pieces of their core
The Tampa Bay Rays have been busy over the past few days. On Wednesday, the Rays took a bit of a gamble by signing Jeffrey Springs to a four year extension. That was followed by a three year deal worth $12 million with Pete Fairbanks on Friday. Now, according to Juan Toribo from MLB.com, the Rays are closing in on a three year extension worth $24 million with Yandy Diaz.
Yankees hire shocking throwback name as assistant hitting coach for 2023
The New York Yankees' coaching staff silently reached critical mass this offseason in terms of contract expirations, which Brian Cashman appears to have defused nicely, inking catching coach Tanner Swanson and pitching coach Matt Blake under the radar. Remember when new addition Tommy Kahnle dropped the Blake extension news live...
Baltimore Orioles top pitching prospect could make Opening Day roster
Baltimore Orioles fans may not have to wait much longer to see Grayson Rodriguez in action at the major league level. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Rodriguez is going to get every opportunity to be a key part of the Orioles rotation. He reported that general manager Mike Elias expects that the Orioles’ top pitching prospect will be a part of their Opening Day roster, staking an early claim on a spot in their rotation.
Los Angeles Dodgers infield picture coming into focus
The Los Angeles Dodgers infield is going to look different in 2023. Both Trea Turner and Justin Turner have departed, leaving holes at shortstop and third base respectively. Despite those departures, the Dodgers did not do much over the course of the offseason to address holes on the roster, seemingly content to reset their luxury tax penalty with an eye toward next season. The acquisition of Miguel Rojas alone will not fix everything.
Jackson (Clint) Frazier torches Yankees writer Randy Miller again with violent accusation
The story of Clint Frazier's (now known as Jackson) Yankees tenure is objectively a sad one, in that his strength appears to have been wrested from him through means he could not control. Known for his big personality and equally big pop, Frazier suffered two distinct concussions over the course...
