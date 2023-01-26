Read full article on original website
South Texas College offering free tax services
South Texas College is offering to file people's tax returns for free. Those who make less than $60,000 a year, have a disability and don't speak English qualify for this free service. Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted. Anyone interested can call 956-607-9030.
Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says
Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
Address plaques available to Pharr residents for free
Officials in Pharr are working to help first responders reach residents by making address plaques available for free. The city is offering the free plaques to the elderly and people with disabilities. The program began last year and seven homes already received their plaques on Monday. City workers even helped out with some yard work.
Gov. Abbott to visit San Benito border
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in the Valley Monday. He is scheduled to give an update on the state’s efforts to secure the border. The governor will be joined by DPS director Steve McCraw and a few other state officials. The conference begins at 2 p.m. at the San...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to host press conference in San Benito on border wall security
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in San Benito Monday to provide an update on the state’s "unprecedented efforts to secure the border," officials said. Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, leaders of the Texas Military Department and other state officials. The press...
Costs for special events rising
As people begin to plan for any upcoming wedding and quinceañeras in the Valley - they are having to find ways to work around ongoing price increases. Across the Valley, people are getting ready for milestone events, from quinceañeras and graduations to weddings. That comes with planning for...
Pioneer High School student charged after bringing air gun to school, police say
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A student with the Sharyland Independent School District is in custody Tuesday after bringing an air gun to campus that prompted a school lockdown, police say. Sharyland Pioneer High School was placed on lockdown after campus officials were told a student brought...
Edinburg CISD mariachi group featured in new documentary
The Edinburg North High School’s Mariachi Oro was featured in a new documentary called “Going Varsity in Mariachi” at the Sundance Film Festival. "It's just very deep to me,” Edinburg North Mariachi Oro violinist and male vocalist Guadalupe Lopez said. “I love the lyrics they talk to me, they're just poems, and they mean so much to you."
LIST: Rio Grande Valley shelters open for cold weather
Temperatures are expected to drop even more and so far, no warming centers have been announced. But there are shelters that are always open and offering services to those in need. The Salvation Army is located on 23rd Street and Pecan Boulevard in McAllen. I.D.s required. The Loaves and Fishes...
McAllen twin runaways found, police say
The McAllen Police Department has located the two teen runaways, according to a Monday news release from the department. Alexa and Alexandra Espinoza, both 16, were last seen in the area of 2300 block of Dallas Avenue in McAllen last Saturday, according to a news release. Police didn't disclose further...
Made in the 956 Update: Valley dance team hosting send-off performance, heading to national competition
Last June on "Made in the 956," our Trey Serna introduced you to the Brownsville Ballroom Elite Team from the Fred Astaire Dance Studios. For more Made in the 956 stories, click here. They're called "The Texas Heat," and they dance through a program called "Dancing Thru Life." The team's...
Brownsville police still searching for missing man
The Brownsville Police Department continues searching for 68-year-old Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen nearly three weeks ago. Garcia was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13 along Lindale Drive in Brownsville. Police said since his disappearance, they have not received any information about his possible whereabouts. Those with any...
DPS investigating fatal rollover crash in Cameron County
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a Los Fresnos man Sunday morning, according to a new release from the department. The fatal crash happened on FM 1575 in Cameron County at approximately 7:34 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was...
McAllen police investigating child's death
The McAllen Police Department is investigating a child’s death that was reported Monday morning, according to a news release from the department. Police were dispatched to a home near Hackberry Avenue and 23rd Street at around 6 a.m., according to police spokesman Joel A. Morales. Details on the infant,...
Valley crews prepping powerlines for cold weather
As meteorologists keep track of an incoming cold front for the Rio Grande Valley, people in north Texas are already dealing with the cold weather. And since the Valley shares the same power grid with them, local authorities are watching for any issues. "We're always concerned about it because remember...
Search continues for suspect in car burglaries
Edinburg police are still in search for the man behind all the car break-ins. Edinburg police say they strongly believe the person behind the 26 car break-ins is working alone. Channel 5 News spoke with one resident who says he won’t be leaving his car unlocked again. “I saw...
Edinburg police: "Lock your cars"
The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of car burglary. Edinburg police got several calls Friday about 24 car burglaries from people in neighborhoods off south McColl Road near the area north of Walmart on Trenton and south of the HEB on Freddy Gonzalez.
Brownsville police searching for man accused of theft
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of theft. Police say the man was caught on a home surveillance video trying to steal a part from a vehicle. The incident happened on January 14. The man was about to continue until he...
