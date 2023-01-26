Read full article on original website
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille
LSU women's basketball set to face toughest opponent yet in the Tennessee Volunteers
LSU women’s basketball has been perfect to this point, sitting with a 20-0 record and 8-0 in SEC play. But the Tigers will be faced with their toughest challenge of the season Monday night in the Tennessee Volunteers. Tip-off will be at 6 p.m. Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU Reveille
Previewing LSU track and field as its indoor competition season begins
LSU track and field opened up their indoor season at the Red Raider Open in Lubbock, Texas. As far as team competition goes, LSU has been mainly seen as the underdog. Both the men and women's teams are currently unranked. The Bowerman watch lists, or, the Heisman award of track...
theadvocate.com
Defense fuels LSU women as conference play arrives at midway point
The LSU women’s basketball team added offensive pizazz to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting between Kim Mulkey’s first and second seasons as coach. Twenty games in and the unbeaten, No. 4 Tigers still lead the nation with an 88.2 scoring average, partly fueled by five consecutive 100-point games to start the season.
LSU Reveille
LSU men’s hoops: Three improvements made in Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech
Talking positives when a team just suffered its eighth straight loss is not a normality by any means, but they are worth noting for a few reasons. While a tournament run isn’t likely, picking up a few wins towards the end of the season could provide the team with momentum heading into the next one and seeing head coach Matt McMahon make strong adjustments would be a good sign.
sportszion.com
Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments
The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
LSU Reveille
This Week In Baton Rouge: Gymnastics meet, Mardi Gras Mambo, Dino-Light
LSU Women’s Basketball Game | Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU women’s basketball team is playing against the Tennessee Volunteers. The game will take place at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, North Stadium Drive, and will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Learn to Belay | UREC. If...
vicksburgnews.com
Brister commits to Louisiana Tech
St. Aloysius High School football player Jake Brister has now committed to playing for Louisiana Tech University. Brister, who is a four star recruit, made the announcement over social media on Saturday. Brister averaged nearly 50 yards per punt in 2022 for the Flashes. VDN will catch up with Brister...
Alcorn State, Southern coaches exchange words, teams escorted off floor
Southern University handled Alcorn State in a first-place battle, but things got chippy at the end with coaches getting some face time. The post Alcorn State, Southern coaches exchange words, teams escorted off floor appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
State of the LSU RB Room
Tigers add two elite backs in their 2023 recruiting class, provides depth moving forward.
5newsonline.com
Gymbacks upset #8 LSU in front of sold out crowd
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in program history Barnhill Arena was sold out for an Arkansas gymnastics meet. The Gymbacks certainly gave the crowd a show by upsetting #8 LSU, 197.475-197.250. The Razorbacks final score was a program record at Barnhill Arena. Bentonville graduate Lauren Williams continued...
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville executes well in win against Newman
Two of Louisiana’s best teams met in Madison Prep’s Charger Classic, played Saturday night at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge. Scotlandville (22-2), the kings of Division I, had little trouble with the leader of Division III, Isidore Newman (15-2). The Hornets won 71-48 behind a strong performance from center Dorian Booker.
Alcorn State, Southern coaches exchange words after chippy game
Southern University handled Alcorn State in a first-place battle, but things got chippy at the end with coaches getting some face time. The post Alcorn State, Southern coaches exchange words after chippy game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Monroe, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
LSU Reveille
Planting promises: Baton Rouge comes out for Arbor Day to fight against hurricane tree loss
The Burden Forest, a 440-acre natural world off the side of Interstate 10, hasn’t been the same since Hurricane Gustav in 2008. The Category 4 storm devastated its tree population, costing about $9.2 million in timber and forest damage statewide, according to the LSU AgCenter, which owns the sun-splotchy forest.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Will ChatGPT be the end of the college essay?
Plagiarism will not be tolerated; anyone caught cheating on essays or writing assignments will be reported to the dean’s office; plagiarism is theft of others’ ideas and is detrimental to your own education. On the first day of every class, nearly every professor delivers some form of this...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox5ny.com
LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed
The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
LSU Reveille
Report: Defense lawyers for men charged with raping LSU student said acts were consensual
Defense lawyers for the men charged with raping LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit by a vehicle and died in the hospital shortly after the alleged rapes, say acts were consensual, according to coverage of their Friday press conference by The Advocate. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were...
WAFB.com
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
