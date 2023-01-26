ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Defense fuels LSU women as conference play arrives at midway point

The LSU women’s basketball team added offensive pizazz to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting between Kim Mulkey’s first and second seasons as coach. Twenty games in and the unbeaten, No. 4 Tigers still lead the nation with an 88.2 scoring average, partly fueled by five consecutive 100-point games to start the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU men’s hoops: Three improvements made in Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech

Talking positives when a team just suffered its eighth straight loss is not a normality by any means, but they are worth noting for a few reasons. While a tournament run isn’t likely, picking up a few wins towards the end of the season could provide the team with momentum heading into the next one and seeing head coach Matt McMahon make strong adjustments would be a good sign.
BATON ROUGE, LA
sportszion.com

Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments

The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Brister commits to Louisiana Tech

St. Aloysius High School football player Jake Brister has now committed to playing for Louisiana Tech University. Brister, who is a four star recruit, made the announcement over social media on Saturday. Brister averaged nearly 50 yards per punt in 2022 for the Flashes. VDN will catch up with Brister...
RUSTON, LA
5newsonline.com

Gymbacks upset #8 LSU in front of sold out crowd

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in program history Barnhill Arena was sold out for an Arkansas gymnastics meet. The Gymbacks certainly gave the crowd a show by upsetting #8 LSU, 197.475-197.250. The Razorbacks final score was a program record at Barnhill Arena. Bentonville graduate Lauren Williams continued...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
theadvocate.com

Scotlandville executes well in win against Newman

Two of Louisiana’s best teams met in Madison Prep’s Charger Classic, played Saturday night at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge. Scotlandville (22-2), the kings of Division I, had little trouble with the leader of Division III, Isidore Newman (15-2). The Hornets won 71-48 behind a strong performance from center Dorian Booker.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Monroe, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Neville High School basketball team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
MONROE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Will ChatGPT be the end of the college essay?

Plagiarism will not be tolerated; anyone caught cheating on essays or writing assignments will be reported to the dean’s office; plagiarism is theft of others’ ideas and is detrimental to your own education. On the first day of every class, nearly every professor delivers some form of this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox5ny.com

LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed

The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
BATON ROUGE, LA

