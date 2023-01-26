ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Lionel Messi dishes on World Cup, regrets actions in Netherlands match

Lionel Messi spoke extensively about winning the 2022 World Cup in a wide-ranging interview with Buenos Aires radio outlet Urbana Play that aired Monday, admitting that he regretted his goal celebration in Argentina's tense quarterfinals match against the Netherlands that was directed at Dutch head coach Louis van Gaal. Messi...
Bustle

David Beckham’s Controversial Qatar Deal Skyrocketed His Net Worth

The FIFA World Cup in 2022 may have kept the hype going around football players like Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, but there’s no forgetting that David Beckham has always been one of the world’s best-known football icons. Signing on professionally at the tender age of 17, Beckham very quickly made his mark as one of the greatest players of his generation. He also married singer and former Spice Girl Victoria Adams, forming quite the power couple in 1999.

