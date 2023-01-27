Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
VO TYLER TREES AND LIMBS
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Mayra Recana with Molina Tree Services who came in from Longview to get a tree off a Tyler house in the 1800 block of San Antonio. The weight of ice accumulation is too much to bear for some old East Texas trees. KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks with some homeowners who have lost trees to the ice.
KLTV
WebXtra: SWEPCO gives update on power outages in Gregg County
Death penalty still possible for 2 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects. District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the state has filed the notice not to seek the death penalty for Dylan Gage Welch. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum takes a look at where the ice begins between...
KLTV
WebXtra: Out-of-town service called in to Tyler for ice-affected fallen trees
20 years ago today: How the Hemphill community and NASA come together as one. The Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Vanessa Wyche, says NASA and this community are forever bonded together. “The community came out to help with the search and recovery, and helped not only with bringing food, but comfort and support,” Wyche said.
KLTV
Crews work to remedy downed, active powerline near downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A downed powerline in Tyler’s Azalea District has work crews blocking off a portion of S. College Ave. and W. Charnwood Street. An electrician has informed KLTV that the powerline is still active. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.
KLTV
WebXtra: Driving on South Broadway during the severe weather conditions
Death penalty still possible for 2 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects. District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the state has filed the notice not to seek the death penalty for Dylan Gage Welch. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum takes a look at where the ice begins between...
KLTV
Thousands report outages caused by downed trees in Tyler, East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ONCOR has reported over thousand active outages so far caused by the severe winter weather. Authorities are responding to multiple down tree lines intertwined with power cables causing outages all over Tyler. SWEPCO is reporting over 2,000 active outages with most of them coming out of Winnsboro and Mt. Vernon.
KLTV
Henderson ISD on lockdown following possible threat
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD has put all campuses on lockdown after learning of a threat against an unnamed school. The district says it has been notified by federal and local authorities of the threat against a school that could possibly be in the East Texas area. Henderson ISD...
KLTV
Accumulated ice damages old East Texas trees, but many could recover
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The weight of ice accumulation is too much to bear for some old East Texas trees. In Holly Lake Ranch in Wood County, many homeowners are worried about possibly losing their old growth trees to the ice storm. The private community was designed decades ago...
KLTV
City of Tyler advises of possible ‘earthy’ taste to tap water
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is advising that due to certain circumstances residents may notice their tap water has a “earthy” flavor profile to it. “Due to increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Because of power outages in the area, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant has lost power, and the restoration time is unknown,” city officials said in a statement. “All water production while Golden Road is down will be from the Lake Palestine WTP. Lake Palestine water has inherently high levels of geosmin due to the age of the lake and the amount of natural organic matter, which contributes to the production of geosmin. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all Federal and State water quality standards.”
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview shelter sees influx of homeless amid cold snap
Some of you, like me, may have seen this tip for cleaning sterling silver or silverplate mentioned in other places, but have never tried it. I decided to give it a shot here on the Kitchen Care segment so we’d know once and for all how well ... or not... it works, and if it’s as easy as it’s claimed to be. (Note: If you try this hack, do so at your own risk.)
KLTV
Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
KLTV
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A snapped power pole knocked out electricity in parts of downtown Longview Tuesday morning. The reports came about 8 a.m. According to the Longview Fire Department a power pole near the intersection of High Street and Cotton had snapped. The Central Fire Department was without power as well.
KLTV
Couple watches as tree falls on camper home in Smith Countys
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A married couple said they were right outside their camper home when a tree fell and crushed it. The tree fell after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Harold Howard said he had been living in the home for the past eight months. He was able to get his animals out safely.
KLTV
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across East Texas, ice is weighing down trees and limbs. In some cases, it’s causing them to come down onto homes. Around 9:15 a.m., neighbors say a woman was inside her house in the 1100 block of Amherst Drive when a tree came down. While the woman was shaken up and scared, she is OK. Tyler firefighters responded to make sure there were no injuries.
KLTV
Tyler police urge driver caution as power outages disable stoplights across city
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is urging residents to stay off the roads as the winter storm has caused intersection lights to go out across the city. “There are intersection lights are out everywhere. Pretty much all over the city,” said Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
KLTV
American State bank structure fire in Tyler
Visiting popular Texas state parks may be dependent on availability and reservations, but some privately owned areas could be more accessible alternatives. Barefoot Owner Michael Brister talks about his camp’s accessibility to the Colorado River and the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge or hiking the trails along the top of the sheer cliffs.
KLTV
Couple's camper smashed in half by falling tree
The suspect fled the scene; if you have any information about the shooting, call Longview police or Gregg County CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum takes a look at two closed roads at opposite ends of Harrison County as culverts were washed out by recent rain. Trial kicks...
KLTV
2 Calif. men arrested in Gregg County on suspicion of human trafficking
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men traveling from California were arrested in Gregg County on Monday after a DPS trooper suspected them of smuggling people. According to an arrest affidavit, Fredy Zavala Martinez and Ricardo Sanchez Ramos were stopped while traveling on through Gregg County under suspicion of using a false license plate. During the traffic stop, the trooper said he spoke with both Ramos and Martinez and said he was given false identification and insurance papers.
KLTV
East Texas photographer captures beauty of winter storm
A major wreck took place in the eastbound lane of I-20. Several departments battling massive house fire on Tyler’s west side. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs.
KLTV
Longview police respond to shooting at Eastman Rd. apartment complex
Homeowner Harold Howard says the tree fell while he, his wife, and two dogs were inside. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum takes a look at two closed roads at opposite ends of Harrison County as culverts were washed out by recent rain. Trial kicks off for Tyler man accused in fatal...
Comments / 0