Elizabeth City, NC

City mulls switch to vehicle leasing to save on costs

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

The city of Elizabeth City could save around $1.35 million over 10 years by leasing city vehicles instead of buying them on installment plans, city councilors were told this week.

The city currently has 132 vehicles, 73 of which are used by the city’s police department. The city has traditionally financed five new patrol cars every fiscal year. Most recently the purchase cost of those vehicles was around $328,000.

Under a plan presented by Enterprise Fleet Management the city would turn over its entire fleet of vehicles to a leasing program over a four-year period. Vehicles would probably be leased for five years but some higher usage vehicles could be leased for shorter periods.

Enterprise has leasing programs with 85 local governments and government agencies across the state, including Chowan and Bertie counties.

A draft plan presented by Enterprise Fleet Management Account Executive Doug Reville showed the city would begin the lease program with 58 new vehicles in the first year. The city would sell the 58 vehicles that it currently owns and that money would go toward leasing vehicles from Enterprise.

Reville said the leasing fee for the 58 vehicles would be $519,000. He estimates the city would receive revenue of around $105,000 from the sale of its oldest vehicles.

“That’s a conservative number,” Reville said of the sale proceeds.

Of the city’s current 73 police vehicles 44 are marked units while 29 are unmarked and 37 of those have between 100,000 and 200,000 miles on them.

The city currently spends around $275,000 on vehicle maintenance because over a third of its vehicles are more than 10 years old. That expense would be cut in half because a newer fleet of vehicles would require less maintenance, Reville said.

“You are putting high-dollar repairs into older vehicles,” he said. “As your fleet continues to get older that (maintenance cost) is only going to rise. You are going to get safer vehicles with a lease program.”

Reville said the city would also save on gas by operating more fuel-efficient vehicles.

City Council decided to put the leasing issue on the agenda for its next meeting after First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs suggested the city may need to seek approval from the state’s Local Government Commission. The city has been on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List since 2020 due to internal financial control issues, including having two late audits.

“I don’t want us to initiate a contract without their approval,” Biggs said. “I don’t want to get our hand slapped (by the LGC). I believe if we move forward with this (leasing proposal) without the right authorization that could set us back even further. I think it is hard to argue against something that is going to make the city more efficient.’’

Biggs also wants city staff to reach out to Chowan and Bertie officials to see how a leasing program has benefited the two counties. He also wants data on how much money the city owes for the vehicles that it’s currently financing.

“It should be fairly limited,” Biggs said of the outstanding vehicle loans.

Former interim City Manager Richard Hicks brought up the idea of leasing police cars during 2022-23 budget talks last spring.

Hicks said the city may be able to lease 10-12 cars for the same price as buying five cars and financing the purchase.

