Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma AG files lawsuit over emergency health powers delegated to WHO
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to remove regulation from federal law he says allows the World Health Organization to "exert its authority over the United States." Get the latest news stories of interest...
Oklahoma AG files lawsuit against US Department of Health
The state announced that it is suing the U.S. Department of Health regarding WHO's authority over the United States.
ODOC investigation results announced, 275 defendants convicted
OKLA. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announced the results of a long-term investigation into the use of contraband cell phones to instigate and coordinate criminal activity from within correctional facilities. “Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a...
Attorney General Gentner Drummond shakes things up on death penalty process, including Glossip case
Oklahoma City -- In just ten ten days, new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made a series of announcements about staffing changes at the A.G.’s office, his plans to take the reins of some controversial investigations, and circulated an outlined of his agenda for the state’s top legal job. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/oklahoma-attorney-general-drummond-files-request-for-more-time-between-executions/article_ba666ab4-977a-11ed-839f-ffe358963661.html ) His most dramatic moves – and rapidly consequential steps, at that – steps taken to address challenges facing Oklahoma’s...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
KOCO
Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
KOCO
Oklahomans spread message, condemn officers involved in death of Tyre Nichols
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans spread their message and condemned the officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols. They stand in solidarity with communities across the country, including Memphis. "End police brutality, Justice for Tyre. What happened in Memphis is devastating news. I watched the video, and I was...
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker reacts to AG ordering review of Richard Glossip case
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond ordered an independent review of death row inmate Richard Glossip's case. Glossip's execution is the next scheduled in Oklahoma and has been delayed multiple times over the past few years. State Rep. Kevin McDugle, who has pushed for Glossip's innocence and...
KOCO
Oklahoma City community holds forum on policing in aftermath of Tyre Nichols death
OKLAHOMA CITY — In the aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death, many are hurting and want to make sure the same thing can't happen in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, police and activists got together on stage to answer questions from the community during a forum. For some, those questions were...
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
Former boutique owner pleads guilty to bank fraud, money laundering
An Oklahoma woman has plead guilty to bank fraud and money laundering after obtaining a loan for her former boutique.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
Oklahoma Drug Court Seeks Funding To Serve Addiction Treatment Better, Reduce Incarceration
An Oklahoma program is saving taxpayers millions of dollars. Oklahoma’s drug treatment court cuts costs and heals people. However, its leaders say they can’t keep it going if they don’t get more support. “We’re in a very difficult time,” said District Judge Kenneth Stoner, with the Oklahoma...
KFOR
Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City
A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. OK woman pleads guilty to fraudulent COVID loans.
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill for greater local control over marijuana businesses
One Oklahoma Senator seeks to give municipalities more control over allow marijuana grow operations within their city limits.
Why didn’t audits stop Epic before it got out of control?
When Epic Charter Schools’ former co-founders and its former CFO were charged with financial crimes dating back several years, Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd said it was the largest abuse of taxpayer funds in Oklahoma’s history.
KFOR
Family argument leads to deadly shooting
Police say an argument between family members led to a deadly shooting. Police say an argument between family members led to a deadly shooting. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. OK woman pleads guilty to fraudulent COVID loans.
oklahomawatch.org
Previously Withheld Video Shows Man’s Fatal Struggle With Pottawattamie County Jailers
Family members have been seeking answers about what happened to Ronald Gene Given in the Pottawatomie County jail since his 2019 death, which a medical examiner ruled a homicide. Newly released video shows county detention officers twice slamming Givens — arrested days earlier in the midst of a mental health...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
Comments / 0