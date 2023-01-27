ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KRMG

ODOC investigation results announced, 275 defendants convicted

OKLA. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announced the results of a long-term investigation into the use of contraband cell phones to instigate and coordinate criminal activity from within correctional facilities. “Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Attorney General Gentner Drummond shakes things up on death penalty process, including Glossip case

Oklahoma City -- In just ten ten days, new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made a series of announcements about staffing changes at the A.G.’s office, his plans to take the reins of some controversial investigations, and circulated an outlined of his agenda for the state’s top legal job. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/oklahoma-attorney-general-drummond-files-request-for-more-time-between-executions/article_ba666ab4-977a-11ed-839f-ffe358963661.html ) His most dramatic moves – and rapidly consequential steps, at that – steps taken to address challenges facing Oklahoma’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker reacts to AG ordering review of Richard Glossip case

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond ordered an independent review of death row inmate Richard Glossip's case. Glossip's execution is the next scheduled in Oklahoma and has been delayed multiple times over the past few years. State Rep. Kevin McDugle, who has pushed for Glossip's innocence and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City

A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Family argument leads to deadly shooting

Police say an argument between family members led to a deadly shooting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

