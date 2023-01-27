Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Man pleads guilty to killing a man in a NE Portland WinCo bread aisle
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was an emotional day in a Multnomah County courtroom Monday afternoon as the family of a man who was killed in a Northeast Portland WinCo watched as the judge handed down a 25-year prison sentence to his killer. Blake Daniels sat before the judge and...
kptv.com
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
kptv.com
Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report...
kptv.com
Body of missing Gladstone man found 2 months after disappearing
GLADSTONE Ore. (KPTV) – The body of a Gladstone man missing since November 2022 has been found in the Mt. Hood National Forest, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Kyle Kirchem, 31, was reported missing by family Nov. 22 after last being heard from two days earlier....
kptv.com
Portland tow truck driver hit-and-run victim faces long recovery
PORTLAND, Ore . (KPTV) - A hit and run crash leaves a Portland tow truck driver in the hospital, and his friends pleading for answers. Coworkers at Northwestern Towing are speaking out to raise awareness after one of their own was badly hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning.
kptv.com
SW Portland grocery repairs after 13th break-in since pandemic, owner says crime unacceptable
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Yousif Jabbary is fed up with break-ins at his store, Park Avenue Market, in southwest Portland. “It’s feeling bad,” he said. He got a call around 5 a.m. Saturday saying someone broke in through a window again, leaving quite the mess behind. The suspect...
kptv.com
1 shot, police looking for suspect in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 6800 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
kptv.com
Missing Gresham man with memory issues found safe
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police said early Sunday morning a missing man with memory issues was found safe. Officers reported 63-year-old Gary Wilson missing on Saturday morning. GPD said a Gresham resident noticed Wilson using TriMet. TriMet and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped locate him and return him...
kptv.com
Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after being found with injuries in a Salmon Creek motel room on Friday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunnyside Motel at 12200 Northeast Highway 99 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been in a physical altercation. One had “substantial” injuries and was unconscious. He received treatment but was later pronounced dead.
kptv.com
Hundreds of Portland city workers plan to strike; city declares emergency
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland city workers are planning to strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the city after months of negotiations. The mayor’s office declared an emergency to prepare for the strike, which would impact many essential services across Portland. A union...
kptv.com
8 people displaced in North Portland house fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in the Albina neighborhood in North Portland displaced eight people early Monday morning, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. Fire crews arrived at the house just before 2 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from the back of the house. A second alarm was called to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.
kptv.com
Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
kptv.com
Is Portland getting another WNBA team?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Is Portland getting another WNBA team? That seems to be the question of the week after it was announced that Women’s National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert is visiting the Rose City next week. Senator Ron Wyden (D) of Oregon in a press release Monday...
kptv.com
WB Hwy 26 reopens after four-vehicle crash near Murray Boulevard
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed Monday morning near Murray Boulevard due to a crash. Beaverton police say the crash involved four vehicles. One person was trapped inside their vehicle and crews had to cut off the roof to get them out. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says that person was taken to an local trauma hospital for treatment.
kptv.com
65-year-old man missing after boat capsizes on north fork of Lewis River
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man is missing after a boating accident on the north fork of the Lewis River Sunday morning. Just upriver from the Lewis River Golf Course, two fishermen hit a rock with their boat. Stopped against the current, the boat took on water and eventually flipped. Neither man was wearing a life jacket as they fell into the icy river.
kptv.com
Man found dead after boat capsizes on Lewis River
CLARK CO., Wash. (KPTV) - The body of a man has been recovered from the Lewis River on Monday. Two men were reported missing on Sunday after their small fishing boat was found capsized on Sunday morning. Just upriver from the Lewis River Golf Course, two fishermen hit an underwater...
kptv.com
Measure 110 provider says controversial measure is a step in right direction
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A recovery center in Gresham is soon expanding its services to offer those seeking help a warm bed for the night and it’s thanks to Measure 110 funds. Club Hope is a recovery drop-in center during the day that offers free services for all stages of recovery. With Measure 110 funds, it will soon open 26 low-barrier beds.
kptv.com
1 flown to hospital after head-on crash on Hwy 224 in Eagle Creek
EAGLE CREEK, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was flown to a hospital in serious condition after a head-on crash in Eagle Creek early Sunday morning, according to Clackamas Fire. Clackamas Fire said just before 6 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Highway 224 for a head-on crash involving a car and a pickup truck. One person had to be pulled from the car and flown to OHSU in serious condition. No one in the pickup truck was injured.
kptv.com
Extreme wind shuts down most lifts at Mt. Hood ski resorts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Most ski lifts at Mt. Hood resorts were temporarily closed Sunday due to windy conditions, but visitors still made the most of their day on the mountain. Many said Sunday started off with high hopes of hitting the slopes. “We just left from Vancouver,...
kptv.com
ODOT preparing for major upgrades along 82nd Avenue
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last year, Portland saw 67 traffic-related deaths, the same as the year before. Heading into 2023, the city has already seen five. All over the city, there are areas labeled high crash corridors. A street obtains that label when there are a high number of accidents involving cars, pedestrians, or bikes.
