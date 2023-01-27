Laps For Charity
If you've always dreamed of driving you car on a race track, now's your chance to do it for a great cause. Kendall Tenney chats with Paulette Anderson, executive director of Speedway Children's Charities to talk about Laps For Charity at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event is happening this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
