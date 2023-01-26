Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Collider
From Blake Lively to Justin Baldoni: 8 Things to Know About the Fan Casting of the 'It Ends With Us' Movie
Big news for Colleen Hoover fans. Blake Lively posted on Instagram that she ditched her blonde locks for brown because she’s been cast as Lily Bloom in Hoover’s upcoming movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, the New York Times bestselling novel. The Gossip Girl actress will star opposite Justin Baldoni, who will play Ryle Kincaid and who also developed the movie script with Hoover, according to Variety. Fans now want to know who'll play the teenage Lily, Atlas Corrigan, and Lily's best friend, Allysa Kincaid. Sony Pictures has yet to set a movie release date.
Collider
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
Collider
How 'Tenet' Proves That Christopher Nolan Can’t (or Doesn’t Care to) Write Female Characters
Writer-director Christopher Nolan’s films are known for many things: high concept, massive budgets, impressive cinematography, a roster of talented actors, and Hans Zimmer’s scores. One thing he's definitely not known for is his female characters, who (let's just jump right into it) are lazily written, sidelined, and often killed. In perhaps his most convoluted film thus far, Tenet again fails its central female character, a recurring issue in Nolan's filmography.
Collider
While You Wait for 'Oppenheimer,' Give These TV Shows a Shot
We are all waiting with bated breath for the new Christopher Nolan drama Oppenheimer to hit theaters on July 21 of this year. The story of the father of the atomic bomb stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as his wife Kitty, Matt Damon as Lt. General Leslie Groves, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss. If you're as excited as we are, we thought you might like to give the TV shows that touch on a similar theme a quick view in preparation for the summer blockbuster.
Collider
One Dwayne Johnson Movie Gave Us an Almost Unrecognizable Performance
Are Dwayne Johnson’s modern-day movie choices a 2013 country song by Easton Corbin? Because they tend to function a bit like clockwork. Johnson’s never been somebody who embraced indie cinema (he was The Tooth Fairy, after all), but starting in 2014, he settled into a groove of doing one or two PG-13 tentpoles a year (with the R-rated Baywatch in 2017 being the lone exception to this rule). Each of these movies costs a ton of money to make, often has a heavy amount of family appeal, and typically doesn’t have Johnson stretching beyond his comfort zone as a performer. San Andreas, Black Adam, Red Notice, Skyscraper, they’re all done in this mold.
Collider
Michael B. Jordan on Keeping His 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Appearance Secret
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in November 2022, and to much acclaim as well. The story of the powerful African nation in the Marvel universe was set to chart a new course for its future. The passing of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 meant that the storyline would have to be changed given Marvel’s decision not to recast the character. While mourning the passing of King T’Challa, fans were treated to an onscreen return of his nemesis in the original film, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 3 Offers the Biggest and Best Change So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us. The Last of Us series has been faithful to the original video game. We’ve seen Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) travel across the country to get Ellie to the Fireflies. While minor details have been updated for the HBO show, the core elements remain the same. Bill has always been a fascinating character in The Last of Us franchise. In the original game, he seems cold, distant, and angry at the world. In the HBO series, that’s the Bill we’re introduced to, but when the show starts to deviate. We will examine the character and why these drastic changes pay off.
Collider
What's New on HBO Max in February 2023
There are plenty of exciting titles coming to HBO Max this February, so if you're looking for new things to watch in between new episodes of The Last of Us you're in luck. James Bond will be making his way to HBO Max with select titles available to stream including the one that started it all, Dr. No, along with other fan-favorite titles like Casino Royale, Goldeneye, and Octopussy. Several A24 titles will also be available to stream including Bo Burnham's directorial debut Eighth Grade and Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan's directorial debut Swiss Army Man. Academy Award Winner Sam Mendes' latest film Empire of Light will also be hitting HBO Max this February. And Gotham City's number one couple Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will once again be returning to your TV screen with Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special.
Collider
First 'Swarm' Images Introduce Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey in Donald Glover's New Series
Donald Glover's upcoming project, Swarm, has just released several new first-look images. The new photos give us an intense new look at Glover's upcoming Prime Video series and follow up to his highly praised series Atlanta. Swarm tells the story of a young woman named Dre, played by Dominique Fishback,...
Collider
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2023
Love is in the air with the approach of Valentine’s Day. However, while expectations would be for Netflix to flood subscribers with romantic comedies, the new batch of original movies is surprisingly well-balanced. Yes, there’s something new coming to watch with your loved one under cozy blankets. Still, for February 2023, Netflix will deliver biopics, documentaries, thrillers, comedies, and touching dramas. There’s literally something for everybody, including some new international releases. Fortunately, there’s not too much coming to the streamer in the original movie front, so we can keep catching up on the best films of 2022 and watching all those Academy Award-nominated movies we missed last year. While we start to make our bets for 2023’s Oscar results, here are the best original movies coming to Netflix in February 2023.
Collider
Leslie Grace Loved Her Moments With Brendan Fraser on the 'Batgirl' Set
We're quickly approaching a high point in the Brenaissance. As awards season rolls on, and we near the Academy Awards in March, plenty of love and acclaim is pouring in for Brendan Fraser and his performance in Darren Arronofsky's The Whale. The fan-favorite star is now up for the Oscar for Best Actor, solidifying his comeback. However, he also nearly got the chance last year to return to the high-profile space he once inhabited with the ill-fated Batgirl. Starring Leslie Grace, the film was a casualty of the cost-cutting and restructuring efforts at the now-merged Warner Bros. Discovery and would've connected to the DC extended cinematic universe, even managing to bring in Michael Keaton. Had the film come to life, Fraser would've played the classic Batman villain Firefly opposite Grace's Batgirl.
Collider
First 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer Shows Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on a Parisian Adventure
The Spitzes are back! Netflix has released the official trailer for the return of Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) in the upcoming feature, Murder Mystery 2. The married couple from New York is setting off on a brand-new adventure that will see them trek to a gorgeous locale for the wedding of their good pal and familiar face from the first feature, the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar). But, as always, disaster strikes, with the couple receiving anything but the relaxing destination wedding they were promised.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Showed More of Joel and Tess’s Relationship Than the Game With Just One Line
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.One of the hallmarks of excellent writing is expressing an idea with one line instead of ten. The age-old concept of "less is more" applies across all pen-and-paper mediums whether it's the sentiment behind a piece of dialogue or conveying the mood of a novel via its opening sentence. A single statement from The Last of Us Episode 2 left a crater on the internet, as is Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's want.
Collider
'Wolf Pack' Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals What Drew Her to the Supernatural Series
Sarah Michelle Gellar fans everywhere were beyond stoked to learn that the queen would finally be returning to our screens via Paramount+’s Wolf Pack. The cherry on top was that the series would plant the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star back into her supernatural roots. After years away from taking on any sort of long-term live-action roles, many have wondered exactly what it took for Gellar to sink her teeth into the new series. According to an interview with Digital Spy, the actress said that at the end of the day, she was drawn to Wolf Pack because of its very real characters.
Collider
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
Collider
Netflix Scraps Two Completed Films, Will Shop to New Distributors
Netflix is offloading two finished movies The Inheritance directed by Alejandro Brugués and House/Wife by director Danis Goulet, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. There’s an ongoing wave of multiple series and movies getting scrapped even after getting green-lit or ordered. It is unclear why Netflix decided to unload the genre movies, however, what sets the streamer's decision apart from the rest is that it has decided to shop the projects.
