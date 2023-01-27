Read full article on original website
LB 535 would help voters obtain IDs, require mail-in ballots be notarized
AXTELL, Neb. — This year Nebraska state senators will debate multiple important bills, including one which requires those requesting early mail-in ballots to send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic identification issued to the voter.”. LB 535 was...
Nebraska Extension: February is Nebraska 4-H Month!
Nebraska 4-H is getting ready to be in celebration mode as they head into Nebraska 4-H month!. Jordan Wilbur with Nebraska Extension has more on the celebrations happening throughout February. February 7th is 4-H Spirit Day. Nebraska Extension invites all 4-H members and supporters to wear their gear that day...
GIPS Board member working with state senators to get girls free period products
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — “They said well something controversial like this and I said this is controversial?”. GIPS board member Lisa Albers said a recent conversation between herself and state senators highlighted the need for bringing attention to period poverty. “This impacts young students. It impacts working poor...
UNK adds 25 to roster on National Signing Day
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney football team announced today the names of seven transfers and 18 high school seniors who will play for the Lopers this fall. The class breaks down to 13 defensive players, 10 on offense and two specialists. By...
Grand Island Senior High Signing Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island had nine seniors sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday for national signing day. Kaden Kuusela Hastings College Baseball and Bowling. Jalen Jensen Hastings College Soccer. Colton Marsh Hastings College Football. Hailey Kenkel Wayne State College Golf. Emma McCoy Concordia College Golf.
Crop insurance noted as top concern for many farmers in Farm Bill talks
AURORA, Neb. — Ag Day returned to Hamilton County. For many years, Nebraska Extension has hosted this event in Aurora. “This is a major corn and soybean production area, this is just a great location and facility,” said Extension Educator Steve Melvin. Ag Day is all about giving...
Kearney High Signing Day
KEARNEY. Neb. — Six Kearney High seniors signed their letters of intent to play various sports at the college level. Ezzy Castro-TorresSoccerNortheast Community College. Jhordy SolaresSoccerWestern Nebraska Community College. Zack WatsonTrack and FieldUNK. Violet TimmonsSoccerMidAmerica Nazarene University. Gavin GoodnerBaseballCentral Methodist University. Brayden Self-TrefferSoccerCCC - Columbus.
CDC awarded grants to three nursing schools to help with nursing shortage at state schools
OMAHA, Neb. — There is an urgent nursing shortage in Nebraska schools. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing has been awarded a $915,163 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for its new School Nurse Scholars (SNS) program, which addresses the shortage in the state.
Hastings Crossroads back open
HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings Crossroads is back open. The shelter posted on its Facebook page Sunday that it is open for shelter assistance. Hastings Crossroads has been closed since Christmas night after a sprinkler head froze and an electrical panel was damaged. This led to numerous Hastings churches taking in those who were staying at the shelter.
Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna
OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NTV's Grow: January 29, 2023
More than a million acres of prime irrigated farm ground in central Nebraska could face new regulations as the Lower Loup NRD could be the first to prohibit fall applications of commercial fertilizer. We'll hear from them on why they're considering a district-wide ban. Plus, farmers opposed to a public...
Hall County faces new pressure on courthouse as judges send letter asking for space
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Hall County faces new pressure to build a courthouse as judges now inform the county more courtrooms are needed. While they stop short of demanding new courtrooms, the judges say Hall County needs two more. A letter from Judge Art Wetzel and Judge Al Corey...
Constitutional carry could soon be legal in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — It may soon be common to see people in Florida walking around with handguns. A move is underway in Tallahassee to pass a constitutional carry bill in the state legislature. About half the states in the U.S. have constitutional carry laws in place and Florida could soon join the list of states where it's legal to carry a firearm without first getting a permit or paying a state fee.
Man charged in connection to Utah kidnapping that ended in GI faces federal charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Arizona man facing charges after he was found inside a vehicle in Grand Island with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, is charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed last Wednesday.
Mental Health Awareness: Control
KEARNEY, Neb. — What you can and can't control: it's a topic that some may struggle with, but understanding and accepting the difference can be a benefit to your mental health. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about this topic.
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 104th Annual Meeting
KEARNEY, Neb. — Monday marked the 104th Annual Meeting and Banquet of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC). The 1733 Men's Barbershop Chorus performed the National Anthem ahead of the festivities. It's an event regularly scoring an appearance from some of the bigger names in the state. This...
Lincoln man charged following fire, pursuit in Greeley County takes plea deal
GREELEY, Neb. — A Lincoln man charged following a fire and subsequent pursuit in Greeley County has taken a plea deal. According to Greeley County District Court records, Martin Markvicka, 34, pleaded guilty last week to charges of first-degree arson and possession of less than 10 grams of meth.
GIFD says large house fire accidental, total loss
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department has deemed the cause of a large residential fire earlier this week accidental. On Monday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Midaro Drive in southeast Grand Island. Grand Island Fire Division Chief Tim Hiemer said the fire was an accidental electrical fire.
UPDATE: Large house fire contained in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Crews battled a large residential fire in southeast Grand Island Monday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at on Midaro Drive in the southeast part of the city shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said the fire was contained around...
UPDATE: Two charged with stealing vehicle in GI with children inside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle with three children inside, before abandoning an infant. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney, was arraigned Monday morning in Hall County Court and charged with three counts of kidnapping, three child abuse charges, theft over $5,000, theft by receiving stolen property and operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest.
