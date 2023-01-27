Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 9 Other Great Irish Movies Were Nominated For Oscar
Ireland is enjoying a record number of nominations for the nation at the 2023 Oscars, with a total of 14 nods in multiple categories. However, 2023 is not the only year Irish movies received nominations and created history with their productions. Irish films have long been renowned for their sense...
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Featurette Showcases the Film's Production Design
Avatar: The Way of Water continues to impress audiences worldwide. James Cameron's adventure surrounding the Sully family goes back to the world of Pandora, home of the Na'vi. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette released through The Wrap, the team behind The Way of Water's production design talks about the process of bringing Pandora to life, whether in a computer-generated environment or a physical set built for the production of the film. Added to supervising the locations in which the story takes place, the team was also in charge of designing the creatures found in Pandora's jungles and oceans, including the friendly tulkuns.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 3 Offers the Biggest and Best Change So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us. The Last of Us series has been faithful to the original video game. We’ve seen Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) travel across the country to get Ellie to the Fireflies. While minor details have been updated for the HBO show, the core elements remain the same. Bill has always been a fascinating character in The Last of Us franchise. In the original game, he seems cold, distant, and angry at the world. In the HBO series, that’s the Bill we’re introduced to, but when the show starts to deviate. We will examine the character and why these drastic changes pay off.
Collider
Netflix Scraps Two Completed Films, Will Shop to New Distributors
Netflix is offloading two finished movies The Inheritance directed by Alejandro Brugués and House/Wife by director Danis Goulet, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. There’s an ongoing wave of multiple series and movies getting scrapped even after getting green-lit or ordered. It is unclear why Netflix decided to unload the genre movies, however, what sets the streamer's decision apart from the rest is that it has decided to shop the projects.
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
Collider
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
Collider
All of the Evil Dead Movies and Series, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes
The Evil Dead franchise will continue this year, with the Evil Dead Rises trailer teasing hellish family reunions. With four movies and a television show ready to rank, the franchise has already been critically acclaimed. Following Sam Raimi's original iconic trilogy, a reboot premiered back in 2013. Also,Ash vs. Evil...
Collider
How 'Mayfair Witches' and 'Interview with the Vampire' Could Cross Over Based on the Books
As AMC’s Mayfair Witches finds its footing a few episodes into its first season, many could be wondering how the show will tie into the other “Immortal Universe” show already finished with its premiere season, Interview with the Vampire. Both are based on novels written by Anne Rice, so there is no shortage of source material to draw on and determine where these shows may fit together. With many of the main characters from both The Vampire Chronicles collection of novels and Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels already established, AMC is primed to bring these stories together at some point in the future.
Collider
What's New on Disney+ in February 2023
After a more quiet January, things look to be heating up on Disney+ this February. One of 2022's biggest hits, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will finally be hitting Disney+ at the top of the month. The film recently received 5 Oscar nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett (who is the front-runner in the category). The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also be debuting its second season on Disney+ in February with more adventures focusing on Penny Proud and her friends and family. The brand-new Disney Channel animated series Marvel's Moon and Devil Dinosaur will also be having its first six episodes debut on the service. Lastly, National Treasure: Edge of History, the spin-off to the hit film franchise, will air its season finale in January.
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
Collider
First 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer Shows Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on a Parisian Adventure
The Spitzes are back! Netflix has released the official trailer for the return of Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) in the upcoming feature, Murder Mystery 2. The married couple from New York is setting off on a brand-new adventure that will see them trek to a gorgeous locale for the wedding of their good pal and familiar face from the first feature, the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar). But, as always, disaster strikes, with the couple receiving anything but the relaxing destination wedding they were promised.
Collider
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
Collider
First 'Swarm' Images Introduce Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey in Donald Glover's New Series
Donald Glover's upcoming project, Swarm, has just released several new first-look images. The new photos give us an intense new look at Glover's upcoming Prime Video series and follow up to his highly praised series Atlanta. Swarm tells the story of a young woman named Dre, played by Dominique Fishback,...
Collider
Michael B. Jordan on Keeping His 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Appearance Secret
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in November 2022, and to much acclaim as well. The story of the powerful African nation in the Marvel universe was set to chart a new course for its future. The passing of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 meant that the storyline would have to be changed given Marvel’s decision not to recast the character. While mourning the passing of King T’Challa, fans were treated to an onscreen return of his nemesis in the original film, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).
Collider
'The Last of Us' Showed More of Joel and Tess’s Relationship Than the Game With Just One Line
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.One of the hallmarks of excellent writing is expressing an idea with one line instead of ten. The age-old concept of "less is more" applies across all pen-and-paper mediums whether it's the sentiment behind a piece of dialogue or conveying the mood of a novel via its opening sentence. A single statement from The Last of Us Episode 2 left a crater on the internet, as is Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's want.
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at Domestic Box Office with $620 Million
Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves at the box office, as it claimed its seventh weekend in a row at the number one spot. The epic science-fiction sequel added $16.3 million this weekend, pushing its running domestic total past $620.5 million, which means that it has overtaken Star Wars: The Last Jedi to take the 11th spot on the all-time list. Sometime this week, the film will also overtake The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul to enter the top 10 list of all-time domestic highest-grossers.
Collider
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Jonathan Majors Compares Kang to He Who Remains
It's fair to say Jonathan Majors has an appropriate surname, because the actor is in the midst of a major breakthrough on the road to the A-list. The actor is headlining two blockbuster releases in the next two months, both as the antagonist. He is set to appear in Creed III with Michael B. Jordan, but first, as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
