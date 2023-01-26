ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

kyma.com

Yuma Union High School in lockdown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. While YPD said the suspect fled on foot, they are actively searching the area. In response, Gila Ridge and the surrounding schools are on lockdown.
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Overnight shooting leaves 2 men dead in Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death overnight in Yuma. Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st and Main streets and found two men with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene while a 35-year-old man died a short time later at a Yuma hospital. Their names have not yet been released.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Campus shooting incident in Gila Ridge parking lot, 2 students injured

YUMA -- Update January 30th, 2023 5:20 PM: Police in Yuma have walked back their pervious statement of a shooting in the parking lot. Police now say that they are confident there was no shooting. It was originally reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect...
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Teen allegedly shoots gun off in home, charged with 6 felonies

YUMA -- A teen in Yuma has been arrested for allegedly shooting a gun off in a home. The call was made to police around 6:30 in the morning. When officers arrived they found several ammunition casings and a home damaged by bullets. As of now, the teen has been...
YUMA, AZ
12 News

Police: Shots fired outside high school in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. — Shots were fired Monday morning in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School, the Yuma Police Department said. Gila Ridge and other surrounding schools have been placed on lockdown as police investigate the incident. Two students sustained injuries during the incident but they were not...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Man from Somerton dies in car crash, child taken to hospital

YUMA -- Just after 7 in the morning, a brown 2002 Toyota Tacoma and a silver 2013 Nissan Altima were both driving on Avenue G when they collided head-on. The Toyota Tacoma was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit the Nissan Altima that was traveling south.
SOMERTON, AZ
thedesertreview.com

County embarks on Point In Time homelessness survey

EL CENTRO — Community volunteers undertook a pre-dawn survey Friday, January 27 to measure the homeless population in Imperial County. Close to 100 volunteers, divided into 20 teams, traveled in automobiles to search known pocket areas where homeless individuals gathered for the night. “We try to contact them here...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

West POE Lane Closures Announced

CALEXICO – Temporary vehicle inspection lane closures will be in effect at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 to Thursday, Feb. 2. Northbound vehicle lanes 8 through 10 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on...
CALEXICO, CA
yumacountyaz.gov

FOOTHILLS MULTIPURPOSE COMPLEX TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – Yuma County will be hosting a kickoff ceremony for Yuma County’s Foothills Multipurpose Complex project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. located at the East parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch. The Foothills Multipurpose Complex...
yumadailynews.com

Car crash in Yuma leads to police asking for witnesses help

YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking for the public help with a car crash accident. Around 8:00 in the morning on January 26th, a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 31-year-old man, was going east in the west lane. The Nissan than hit a gray 2017 Nissan...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Two people are in the hospital after failing 35 feet in a RZR

YUMA -- Two people in Yuma have been flown to a hospital from a 35 foot drop in a RZR. The incident happened around 5:00 pm in the Fortuna Wash area. Police say the RZR was going south in the wash, when the driver drove up an incline failing to see the trail came to an end. The driver was unable to come to a stop in time and drove off the cliff.
YUMA, AZ

