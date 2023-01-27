ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

You could win tickets to see Coldplay at the Rose Bowl

Coldplay is coming to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena this fall as part of their “Music of the Spheres” world tour. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners are Live Nation are furnishing a pair for one lucky KTLA viewer. Use the code word COLDPLAY to complete and submit the form below for your chance to win two tickets to see Coldplay live in concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, September 30th. They’ll be joined by H.E.R. With three grammy nominations this year alone, Coldplay just gets better and better. Don’t miss your opportunity to see them live. Good luck!
PASADENA, CA
Black Lives Matter protesters block streets in Venice

Black Lives Matter demonstrators blocked streets in Venice Sunday to protest the deaths of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during an arrest in Memphis, and Keenan Anderson, who died after he was restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles police officers. More than two hundred demonstrators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tesla driver accused in L.A. road rage attacks arrested

A Tesla driver accused of attacking motorists with a pipe in at least two road rage incidents in Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities announced Monday. Nathaniel Radimak, 36, was taken into custody Sunday evening by the California Highway Patrol. He was being held on $5 million bail. Police say...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach police reunite owner with stolen poodle and car

A strange turn of events helped police in Long Beach reunite a stolen car -and a stolen poodle- with their owner, authorities said. Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, officers saw several people pushing a vehicle in the area of 10th Street and Walnut Ave. “Officers quickly determined that the vehicle...
LONG BEACH, CA
2 people in critical condition following multi-car crash in Reseda

Three people were hospitalized, two with critical injuries, following a collision in Reseda Sunday evening. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. at Lindley Avenue and Vanowen Street where two sedans collided, apparently in the middle of the intersection. Both cars sustained extensive damage. Los Angeles Fire crews had to extricate...
LOS ANGELES, CA

