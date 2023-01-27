ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khqa.com

QPS to enhance security after student brings airsoft gun on bus

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — After police were called to Baldwin Elementary School on Friday when it was reported that student had an unloaded, airsoft gun on the bus, Quincy Public Schools, QPS, said they plan to do more to ensure a safe environment for their students and staff. A...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

4 men arrested during ongoing death investigation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Four men were arrested during an ongoing investigation into the death of a Hannibal man on January 25. On Saturday, warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging the following subjects:. Braden Chestnutt,19, Assault 1st Degree, Murder 2nd Degree. Chad...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
QUINCY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

'Caramel deLites': Pittsfield police alert 'highly addictive substances'

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department and Chief Michael Starman on Monday issued a community alert through the department's Facebook page. Police said "they have received many reports that some highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area. These substances go by their street names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel deLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Adventurefuls."
PITTSFIELD, IL
kwos.com

UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother

A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County man convicted of murder charge in 2018 incident

A Macoupin County man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday, January 26 related to a 2018 incident following a jury trial that started on Monday, January 26, according to Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison. David Buck Jr., 39 of Medora, was found guilty on first degree...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Man died after being hit by semi in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was hit by a semi-truck on Monday night had died from his injuries. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. to the area of US Highway 61 and Highway MM for a report of a man stumbling around in the middle of the highway.
HANNIBAL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy