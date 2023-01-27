Read full article on original website
khqa.com
QPS to enhance security after student brings airsoft gun on bus
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — After police were called to Baldwin Elementary School on Friday when it was reported that student had an unloaded, airsoft gun on the bus, Quincy Public Schools, QPS, said they plan to do more to ensure a safe environment for their students and staff. A...
khqa.com
4 men arrested during ongoing death investigation
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Four men were arrested during an ongoing investigation into the death of a Hannibal man on January 25. On Saturday, warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging the following subjects:. Braden Chestnutt,19, Assault 1st Degree, Murder 2nd Degree. Chad...
khqa.com
In This Together: Rushville community rallies in support officer battling cancer
RUSHVILLE, IL (KHQA) — A Rushville, Illinois, police officer is known in the town he serves as one who has always been about helping others in times of need. But after the officer received some devastating news, the script has flipped and the community is returning the favor. "He's...
khqa.com
Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
'Caramel deLites': Pittsfield police alert 'highly addictive substances'
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department and Chief Michael Starman on Monday issued a community alert through the department's Facebook page. Police said "they have received many reports that some highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area. These substances go by their street names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel deLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Adventurefuls."
kwos.com
UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother
A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
wlds.com
Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges
A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade. 30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County man convicted of murder charge in 2018 incident
A Macoupin County man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday, January 26 related to a 2018 incident following a jury trial that started on Monday, January 26, according to Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison. David Buck Jr., 39 of Medora, was found guilty on first degree...
Juvenile driver flees traffic stop, strikes MSHP trooper with stolen Kia
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Driving a stolen Kia, a juvenile struck a MSHP trooper in St. Peters Saturday evening, a MSHP spokesperson confirmed. As the trooper spoke to the driver during a traffic stop in the east bound lanes of I-70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive, the driver took off, striking the trooper.
khqa.com
Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
khqa.com
Man died after being hit by semi in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was hit by a semi-truck on Monday night had died from his injuries. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. to the area of US Highway 61 and Highway MM for a report of a man stumbling around in the middle of the highway.
