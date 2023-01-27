ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Foraging mushrooms = the secret to success for Portland vendor Farm & Wild

By Matt Rawlings, Elizabeth Dinh
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — At the farmers market on campus at Portland State University, one vendor features local treasures of mushrooms in each of his baskets.

Charles Riley is a salesperson for Farm & Wild. However, he doesn’t just sell the mushrooms. He’s also a forager, often going out for miles to get them.

“We’ve hiked between 10 to 20 miles a day through the woods. You know, just a normal day,” he said. “We forage it and we grow it.”

Report: Water insecurity looming issue for many Oregonians

The “we” includes Kerr Zhang, who started Farm & Wild years ago with her husband.

“We deliver to restaurants here in the Portland area. (The) farmers market helps get products out to other people too,” Riley said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SQ8a_0kSjJRgy00
    Mushrooms at the Farm and Wild booth at the PSU Portland Farmers Market, December 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jz2jf_0kSjJRgy00
    Mushrooms at the Farm and Wild booth at the PSU Portland Farmers Market, December 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYjOP_0kSjJRgy00
    Mushrooms at the Farm and Wild booth at the PSU Portland Farmers Market, December 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26svUf_0kSjJRgy00
    Charles Riley helps sell mushrooms at the Farm and Wild booth at the PSU Portland Farmers Market, December 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqeOf_0kSjJRgy00
    Edible flowers and garnishments from Farm and Wild. (Courtesy: Farm and Wild)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBWsI_0kSjJRgy00
    Morels from Farm and Wild. (Courtesy: Farm and Wild)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOhd2_0kSjJRgy00
    Porcini mushrooms from Farm and Wild. (Courtesy: Farm and Wild)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbPZw_0kSjJRgy00
    Oregon black truffles at Farm and Wild. (Courtesy: Farm and Wild)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGD4V_0kSjJRgy00
    Fiddle Heads from Farm and Wild. (Courtesy: Farm and Wild)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IazR2_0kSjJRgy00
    French chives from Farm and Wild. (Courtesy: Farm and Wild)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCBJn_0kSjJRgy00
    Lion’s Mane and PomPom Mushrooms growing room at Farm and Wild. (Courtesy: Farm and Wild)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvTwO_0kSjJRgy00
    Maple Blossoms from Farm and Wild. (Courtesy: Farm and Wild)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtyq6_0kSjJRgy00
    Miner’s lettuce from Farm and Wild. (Courtesy: Farm and Wild)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xn6m_0kSjJRgy00
    Nasturtiums Leaves and Flowers at Farm and Wild. (Courtesy: Farm and Wild)

With a good variety of products, Riley says they often travel 20 to 30 miles outside of Portland before setting out on a rugged outdoor adventure, which is all in a day’s work.

“You got to go out there and find them, haul them back, and we go out somewhere between three to four miles out in the woods. We use GPS back trackers we set at the car, we take off,” Riley said.

Discovering where foragers like them go is a secret to their success.

“You don’t tell everybody where it’s at because it’ll bring in too many people and next thing you know, they wipe your patch out, and you can’t really find anything because everybody else is there,” Riley said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy