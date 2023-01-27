Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Chintimini Wildlife Center offers sweet Valentine's Day fundraiser
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center has come up with a unique way for you to give a Valentine’s Day gift to your loved ones – or not-so-special someone. It’s called the “Bugs and Hisses Fundraiser.” A donor can name an insect, veggie or rodent after an ex, best friend or loved one for a donation of $5 to $25. Then the treat gets fed to a wildlife patient or ambassador animal at the Chintimini Wildlife Center. After that, the donor’s loved one, star-crossed lover or scorned ex will get a digital certificate of what they were named after – which can be kept anonymous for secrecy.
kezi.com
Grilled Cheese Experience returns to raise funds for local food bank
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Local restaurants are gearing up for the annual Grilled Cheese Experience, a fundraiser to hep support Food for Lane County. The ninth annual event kicks off Wednesday, February 1, and runs through the end of the month. 27 restaurants from all over Lane County are taking part, including ones in Eugene, Springfield, Pleasant Hill, Cottage Grove and Harrisburg. For every grilled cheese they sell, $2 goes to Food for Lane County. Organizers like Dawn-Marie Woodward with Food for Lane County say that $2 provides six meals for those who are struggling, so it’s a great way to get a great lunch, help support local restaurants, and help those who are in need.
kezi.com
Eugene woman warns parents after encounters in which random man touched her baby
EUGENE, Ore. -- A disturbing encounter with a man at a park in Eugene has one woman concerned for other parents. The woman took to social media after a man touched her baby and was lurking around watching kids play at Amazon Park. The woman said she was on the...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017
It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
Otis couple who lost home in wildfire to receive 'Mass Casitas' modular home
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Echo Mountain Fire devastated Otis, a small unincorporated town just inland from the coast in Lincoln County in September 2020 and damaged nearly 300 homes. Scott and Barb Benedict’s house was among those. “The Echo Mountain wildfire came over the hill and we were...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home
An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
kezi.com
E-bikes, scooters and boards banned on certain paths in Alton Baker Park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Certain paths in the eastern part of Alton baker Park will no longer allow most personal electric transportation devices, according to the city of Eugene. The use of personal electric transportation such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-boards is prohibited on certain paths in Alton Baker Park, according to signs on certain paths in the park. Officials admitted that lots of folks like to use electric transportation, and that Alton Baker Park serves as the main connection between Eugene and Springfield. However, they also said the main route through the park will remain open for those riding e-bikes and similar devices.
thatoregonlife.com
The Food At This Chill Oregon Grill Will Make Your Taste Buds Explode
Brix Grill and Chill is a popular restaurant located in Roseburg, Oregon known for delicious food and a chill atmosphere. Brix is a local favorite and well worth a visit when passing through Roseburg. Brix Grill And Chill In Roseburg, Oregon. The menu at Brix Grill and Chill features a...
wholecommunity.news
Springfield Police tell the homeless: Go to Eugene or Lane County
Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert from KEPW are interviewing a homeless woman when a Springfield police officer arrives to issue a verbal warning: Move out of our city. Springfield tells the homeless: Move out of the city. KEPW’s Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert recorded this encounter with Springfield Police live on their show, Legalize Survival.
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
kezi.com
Family displaced, two dogs dead after residential structure fire; space heater a possible cause
ROSEBURG, Ore.- Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Douglas County, after it left two dogs dead and a family displaced. At 6:01 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, officials with the Roseburg Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 2000 block of NE Stephens Street.
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff: 'Female suspect departed southbound on foot' after robbery
SAGINAW, Ore. — Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a robbery that occurred at a business in the 79000 block of Highway 99 in Saginaw. "The female suspect departed southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
kezi.com
Eugene City Council approves purchase of former EWEB headquarters
EUGENE, Ore. - The City of Eugene approved the proposed terms and details to purchase the site that used to belong to Eugene Water and Electric Board on Monday. The purchase will provide space for an accessible City Hall and some City services while retaining public ownership of a valuable public building space along the river for better access and service to the community.
philomathnews.com
Mother, toddler, infant involved in Highway 20 crash
A mother with a toddler and an infant in the vehicle crashed off Highway 20 down an embankment just west of Highway 34 on Friday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 27 to find a vehicle on its side. The mother and infant were only able to exit the vehicle after crews removed a window.
kezi.com
Local law enforcement emphasize seat belt usage for "Click It or Ticket" campaign
EUGENE, Ore. -- Law enforcement agencies including the Eugene Police Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and others will be policing seat belt usage more tightly for the next few weeks as part of a national program. As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s...
hh-today.com
On passing P&W trains, watch for city names
Here’s the thing about Albany: It’s a railroad town, and cruising around town on a bike inevitably means you’re going to see trains. First, of course, you hear them. And being a railroad nut, when I hear the horn of an approaching train, I usually stop to watch it go by. Which is what happened, again, on Friday afternoon:
kykn.com
Police Chiefs and Sheriff Issue a Statement to the Residents of Marion County Regarding the Death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee
We, as a law enforcement community in Marion County, find the actions of the police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols to be unconscionable. Collectively, we commend Memphis Police Chief Davis for acting quickly to hold those involved accountable. We hold a deep respect for the sanctity of...
kezi.com
Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
kezi.com
Downtown Urban Renewal Project takes aim at housing challenges and public safety.
EUGENE, Ore.— Plans are in the works to bring more resident housing to the downtown area as the Urban Renewal Project takes aim at housing challenges and public safety. In 2016, the city of Eugene’s Downtown Urban Renewal Plan was first brought to the City Council’s attention. The renewal plan resulted in a number of positive changes to downtown that included the renovation of the town’s square and the farmers market area.
