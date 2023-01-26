Read full article on original website
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
wevv.com
CAPE sets date for start of Energy Assistance Program
Local non-profit that helps with payment on energy bills has set a date in February to help area residents. Community Action Program of Evansville, or CAPE, will begin taking in-person appointments for their Energy Assistance Program in February. Vanderburgh County applicants can call CAPE beginning on February 6th to schedule...
wevv.com
Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge
We chat with an Owensboro City planner about the vision of the Blue Bridge project. Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge in Owensboro. The Glover H. Carey bridge was opened in 1940 and dedicated to the home of the U.S. Representative member.
wevv.com
Dolly Parton Imagination Library brought to Warrick County
Warrick Literacy and Education Connections is excited to be a part of early discussions that led to the writing of Indiana senate bill 340. The proposal would establish a state-wide imagination library. The idea came about from a group of middle schoolers at Castle North in 2017 when deciding what...
wevv.com
Dolly Parton Imagination Library Bill
Warrick County Middle schoolers have brought Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to kids ages 0-5 to Warrick County as they will receive an age appropriate monthly book. Dolly Parton Imagination Library brought to Warrick County. Warrick County Middle schoolers have brought Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to kids ages 0-5 to Warrick...
wevv.com
Dr. Karl Sash of Ascension St. Vincent is this week's Hometown Hero
He's a healthcare hero day in and day out, but he's also inspiring other to take a chance. Dr. Karl Sash is a familiar face at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. When he's not at the office, he works at five different nursing homes seeing patients and involved with Heart-to Heart Hospice.
wevv.com
First Federal Savings Bank to host informational event for homebuyers
A local real estate company will hold an educational event for homebuyers. NextHome Hahn Kiefer Residential will hold 'Homebuyers meet the Lenders' on March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will take place at First Federal Savings Bank at 5001 Davis Lant Drive, Evansville, Indiana. 'Homebuyers meet...
wevv.com
Wesselman Woods to hold 45th annual Sugarbush Festival
Wesselman Woods will hold the 45th annual Maple Sugarbush Festival on March 4-5 from 7:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesselman Woods. The festival will include an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, hikes, educational activities for kids, animal encounters, and maple tapping. Proceeds will benefit the ongoing work of Wesselman Woods. Tickets...
wevv.com
EvansvilleWatch surprises fire officials with framed print
Members of the community are giving back to first responders in a meaningful way. Over the weekend, the EvansvilleWatch team surprised Local 357 Executive Borad with a large-framed print. The photo which was captured by Evansville aerial shows firefighters working during the North Garvin Street Warehouse Fire on December 31st,...
wevv.com
Crews battle storage unit fire on Kratzville Road
Crews are at the scene of an active fire in Evansville. Dispatch tells us this is at a storage unit on Kratzville Road. We're told the call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. 44News currently has a crew...
wevv.com
KSP warns public of recent phone scam
Kentucky State Police are warning Henderson residents of a recent scam circulating the area. Kentucky State Police say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information over the phone. We're told at some point the scammer request the person to send in...
wevv.com
EFD: Crews battle apartment fire at Kennedy Apartments
Evansville fire officials say crews were sent to the Kennedy Towers Apartments for a fire on Saturday around 8:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke in the hallway on the 7th floor and saw smoke coming from one residence on the floor, according to a press release. The fire was in...
wevv.com
1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Daviess County, Kentucky. Deputies say they were sent to a crash with injuries in the 2100 block of Highway 140 E. in Utica, Kentucky, on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say...
wevv.com
EPD: Intoxicated driver crashes vehicle, leaves the scene of the crash
An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of crashing his car while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the crash. Authorities were sent to Stockwell Rd. and Theater Dr. on Saturday morning for the report of a single-car crash. The caller told dispatch they saw a male in...
wevv.com
Missing Union County man found dead Saturday morning
Authorities say a missing Union County man was found dead this morning. Union County, Kentucky, officials say 76-year-old James Nicholson was found along with his car on Saturday morning. Officials say they will provide a briefing and update at a future date. A golden alert was issued on Friday for...
wevv.com
Bad start leads to Aces' loss vs. Purdue
A fourth quarter rally wasn't enough to save the University of Evansville women's basketball team. as a 17-0 run to start the game led Belmont to down the Aces 76-58, on Sunday afternoon at Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville. Fifth-year guard Myia Clark led Evansville on the afternoon, scoring a...
