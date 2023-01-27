Read full article on original website
Sheriff in California wants governor to lift death penalty ban in cases involving children
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH) — A sheriff in California asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift the ban on the death penalty, especially in cases involving children, two weeks after six people were killed in Goshen. Elyssa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old son, Nycholas, were both shot in the head execution-style...
Snowfall blankets parts of Las Vegas valley during #WeatherAlertDay
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting valley rain and mountain snow Monday morning with the snow level dropping even further. We've even had reports of a wintry mix of snowflakes and rain out in Henderson. Snowfall in Henderson at I-11 and Greenway Road. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in...
Nevada SPCA looking for forever home for French Toast
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wouldn't you love to wake up one morning to a warm snuggle from French Toast?. He's looking for a forever home, and Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA joined us to share some details on the friendly cat. Visit nevadaspca.org to learn how you can...
