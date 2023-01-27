ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Voice of OC

Sacramento is Investigating Pay Spikes and Hiring Practices at OC’s Health Plan for the Poor

Orange County’s publicly funded health plan for the poor is facing a state probe for controversial hiring and contracting practices – along with large salary spikes. “We have administrators in our public agencies making close to $1 million from public tax dollars. [That] to me is something we should be shining a light on,” said Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, who prompted the state audit by making a formal request last year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA Smittcamp issues scathing new statement on Governor Newsom’s positions on Califonia crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp responds Wednesday evening to Governor Gavin Newsom’s remarks regarding her criticism of his early release policies, inviting him to discuss matters in person. [Governor Newsom’s] arrogant and defensive response is proof positive that he is attempting to deflect responsibility for his failed policies, but he […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties

Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

Anti-shoplift bill submitted

In an effort to stem the rash of retail theft ring robberies, Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster) has introduced a bill that would make it an automatic felony for non-residents to steal from retailers in California. “California will no longer be a haven for shoplifting,” said Ta. “With this bill we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly

A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Activists sue to block Newsom’s homeless mental illness treatment program

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court-led program to force mentally-ill homeless Californians off the streets and into treatment is coming under attack by a handful of activist groups. Thursday, a trio of groups filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to block implementation of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Courts via the CARE Act, designed, championed, and signed by Newsom last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

LA County eviction protections extended

LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

What Are the Exact Plans for Orange County’s Next Mental Health Campus?

Orange County leaders have committed large sums of taxpayer resources to a proposed mental health and wellness campus run by a nonprofit group. The proposed Be Well campus in Irvine – and the first one that opened in Orange two years ago – come as people in OC and across California face major shortages in being able to access services for mental crises and substance treatment.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
GOSHEN, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
