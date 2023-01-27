Read full article on original website
Related
Sacramento is Investigating Pay Spikes and Hiring Practices at OC’s Health Plan for the Poor
Orange County’s publicly funded health plan for the poor is facing a state probe for controversial hiring and contracting practices – along with large salary spikes. “We have administrators in our public agencies making close to $1 million from public tax dollars. [That] to me is something we should be shining a light on,” said Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, who prompted the state audit by making a formal request last year.
DA Smittcamp issues scathing new statement on Governor Newsom’s positions on Califonia crime
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp responds Wednesday evening to Governor Gavin Newsom’s remarks regarding her criticism of his early release policies, inviting him to discuss matters in person. [Governor Newsom’s] arrogant and defensive response is proof positive that he is attempting to deflect responsibility for his failed policies, but he […]
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
orangecountytribune.com
Anti-shoplift bill submitted
In an effort to stem the rash of retail theft ring robberies, Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster) has introduced a bill that would make it an automatic felony for non-residents to steal from retailers in California. “California will no longer be a haven for shoplifting,” said Ta. “With this bill we...
californiaglobe.com
Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly
A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
sjvsun.com
Activists sue to block Newsom’s homeless mental illness treatment program
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court-led program to force mentally-ill homeless Californians off the streets and into treatment is coming under attack by a handful of activist groups. Thursday, a trio of groups filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to block implementation of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Courts via the CARE Act, designed, championed, and signed by Newsom last year.
SF is about to start issuing a lot more concealed carry permits; here's what that means
According to officials, San Francisco is also the first county in the Bay Area that is requiring concealed carry applicants to pass a psychological exam in order to be approved.
foxla.com
LA County eviction protections extended
LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
What Happens When You Call 911 With A Mental Health Problem?
We unraveled the vast network of mental health emergency services in California.
Orange School District Suspends Digital Library Over Book Concerns From Some Parents
Concerns of censorship are arising in the Orange Unified School District after the newly hired superintendent shut down a library app that some parents said contained books that were inappropriate for children. Superintendent Edward Velasquez announced Sunday the app, Sora, would temporarily shut down as district officials look into concerns...
What Are the Exact Plans for Orange County’s Next Mental Health Campus?
Orange County leaders have committed large sums of taxpayer resources to a proposed mental health and wellness campus run by a nonprofit group. The proposed Be Well campus in Irvine – and the first one that opened in Orange two years ago – come as people in OC and across California face major shortages in being able to access services for mental crises and substance treatment.
Check out free passes to California State Parks at any public library
Anyone with a library card can check out free passes to visit more than 200 participating California State Parks through the California State Park Library Pass program.
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
California's reparations task force met again on Friday with some urging the panel to go bold, arguing that a suggested $223,000 payment is "not enough."
Orange County Sees Its Biggest Election-Related Criminal Case in Years: 33 Felony Counts
It’s OC’s biggest election-related criminal case in years: 33 total felony charges against three people – including a former candidate for county supervisor – for allegedly submitting forged signatures to try to get a recall on the ballot against a Democrat councilwoman in Buena Park. County...
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
LA council votes to require landlords to pay relocation assistance after rent increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
Nathan Steele and Lisa Landau Maintain Leads in Seal Beach Runoff Election
Candidates Nathan Steele and Lisa Landau could soon be Seal Beach’s newest city councilmembers after maintaining their lead in the city’s runoff elections Wednesday evening. Steele led his opponent by 185 votes after the second ballot count update, while Landau had a 303-vote lead in her race, according...
newsnationnow.com
Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 2