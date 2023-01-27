Man wins $10 million from lottery scratcher bought in San Pedro

A lucky man became an instant multimillionaire after buying a Scratchers ticket worth $10 million in San Pedro.

Louis Farillas won the top prize in the 10 Million Dollar TitaniumBlack Scratchers game after spending $30 at South Pacific Market in San Pedro.

Farillas took the annuity option and will be receiving an annual check of $400,000 for the next 25 years, according to the California Lottery.

South Pacific Market will collect a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Two other Southern Californians recently had big wins from scratching off lottery tickets.

Lazaro Macias spent $20 and ended up winning $2 million for playing an Instant Prize Crossword game. Bibo Liquor and Market in Westminster earned a $10,000 bonus for selling that winning ticket.

Cesar Escamilla won $1 million. His Power 10's Scratchers ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store at 5609 West Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The 7-Eleven store will receive $5,000 for Escamilla's win.