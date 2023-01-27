Man wins $10 million from lottery scratcher bought in San Pedro
A lucky man became an instant multimillionaire after buying a Scratchers ticket worth $10 million in San Pedro. Louis Farillas won the top prize in the 10 Million Dollar TitaniumBlack Scratchers game after spending $30 at South Pacific Market in San Pedro. Farillas took the annuity option and will be receiving an annual check of $400,000 for the next 25 years, according to the California Lottery. South Pacific Market will collect a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Two other Southern Californians recently had big wins from scratching off lottery tickets. RELATED: California Lottery scratchers worth a combined $42M sold recently in SoCal Lazaro Macias spent $20 and ended up winning $2 million for playing an Instant Prize Crossword game. Bibo Liquor and Market in Westminster earned a $10,000 bonus for selling that winning ticket. Cesar Escamilla won $1 million. His Power 10's Scratchers ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store at 5609 West Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles. The 7-Eleven store will receive $5,000 for Escamilla's win.
