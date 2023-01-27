Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
You Can Sound Off on Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Debacle
Everyone in the Magic Valley has an opinion on the Lava Ridge wind project. As well as two other massive proposals for wind farms in the valley. Or, at least every one I’ve talked to about the massive eyesores that could be on the way. We’ve got to stop...
Why Proposed Idaho Wind Farms Would Soon Become Obsolete
Another wind turbine has come tumbling down—this time in Wisconsin. A local TV affiliate says it left quite a crater and nobody was hurt. What’s holding these things together? Bailing twine and chewing gum? Meanwhile, another community in upstate New York is rebelling against a proposed wind farm. This is after it appears that people involved with approval would see a personal benefit.
98.3 The Snake
What Would You Do? Flirting with Taken Person in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you found out that somebody was hitting on your significant other? What if they took it another step further and asked them on a date? Do you get mad? Are you offended? Are you puffing out your chest bragging that someone finds your significant other attractive? There are multiple ways to feel and ways to act, but if this happens to you, what would you do?
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this Final Weekend of January in the Magic Valley
Another long week is beginning to wrap up, which means the weekend is almost here. After the weather this week, the way it has seemed to draw out, and everything else many of us put up with, this weekend is needed to forget your stress and have some fun at one of the many events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the great events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Here is What the Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park Will Look Like in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls food producer Chobani revealed what a new park would look like in the northeast part of the city at a city council meeting Monday night. Chobani, known for its Greek yogurt products, announced in December it donated $250,000 to build a multipurpose park at one of the trailheads to the Canyon Rim trail that will be called Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park.
Win Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show Planter Boxes and Flowers
The 2023 Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show is going to be bigger and better than ever before with more vendors and more ideas and products to improve your home and garden. Plus you can win a great prize to improve the beauty of your yard!. This year, we are...
Twin Falls Customers Upset and Causes Controversy with Change to Food Chain Menu
When it comes to eating at fast food chains or certain restaurants, many of us have favorites that we rely on to be on the menu. If you go to McDonald's, odds are you order the same one or two things every time, and if they were taken off the menu, you would be angry, sad, and confused about what to order in its place. The same can be said for many places, and when menus get changed, it can sometimes leave customers frustrated and not wanting to eat there anymore. One food chain in Twin Falls changed its menu, and there seem to be split feelings about how customers feel.
New Restaurant in the Magic Valley is a Hidden Gem
Restaurants and stores in the Magic Valley have been up and down the last year, with many opening and many closing. We are sad to see stores and restaurants close, but when new ones open, it is exciting and brings anticipation. When a new place opens, many of us flock to check it out, and it is time to do so again as a new restaurant is set to open in the Magic Valley. It is a little hidden and off the radar, but soon many in the area will know about it.
Twin Falls Church Asks for Special Use Permit for School
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special use permit to operate a private school at a Twin Falls church was approved Tuesday night by the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. Amazing Grace Fellowship, located on north Eastland Drive, submitted a request for the special use permit to run a kindergarten through eighth grade school in its church building beginning the fall of this year.
Hilarious: Jerome Police Just Roasted The Jerome Sheriff Department Online
There has been a bit of friendly fire on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon this week between the Jerome Police Department and the Jerome Sheriff’s Office. The online exchange is amusing and the virtual jabs show the excellent relationship between the departments. Shots Fired: The Jerome...
Twin Falls Eatery’s Chicken Taco Salad Is Loco Good, Say Locals
When my wife and I discuss going out to dinner in the Magic Valley, we often have a tough time deciding between Chinese and Mexican food. Either way, you can't really lose, and what makes the decision even easier is when locals take to social media to rave about a certain restaurant.
The Scary Stats and Facts About Suicide in Twin Falls and How to Help
Depression is real, and anyone that says otherwise has never experienced it or known someone that has. Since the pandemic, it seems to have been on the rise, not just in the Magic Valley but around the world. Many different things can lead to depression, and how each handles it is different. When depression becomes severe, suicidal thoughts begin to creep in.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0