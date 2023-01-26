Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
Post Register
Lows in Idaho this morning some of the coldest recorded all season
BOISE, Idaho — A blast of arctic air quickly chilled cities in the Gem State to some of the lowest temperatures we've seen all season. One of the lowest temperatures was recorded in Stanley this morning. Temperature readings in the town dropped as low as -31F this morning. Lows in the Treasure Valley dropped into the low teens and even the single digits in some areas.
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
Post Register
Frigid temperatures setting in across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The cold front has arrived! Highs across the valley will be in the low 20s today. Some areas in the valley may see single-digit low temperatures this morning. Apart from the bitterly cold conditions, it should be a picture-perfect day in regards to sunshine. We should see little to no cloud cover in the Gem State today. Both the valley and the mountains will see mostly sunny skies for most of the day and those clear skies will stick around this evening. The lack of cloud cover this evening may allow for temperatures to drop even lower tonight, with many areas dropping into the single digits. Tomorrow, we'll see a slight warm-up with highs jumping into the high 20s.
KIVI-TV
Bitter cold grips the region, but for how long?
One more night of bitter cold temperatures, then a warming trend as temperatures rise throughout the rest of the week. Low temperatures dropped below zero across much of the state except for the Treasure Valley Sunday night. Single-digit cold will occur again Monday night but mountain locations will not be quite as cold. The wind chill factor could drop below zero Tuesday morning in the Treasure Valley.
Channel 6000
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
Very cold arctic temperatures roll in tonight
We currently see temperatures across the region only getting into the single digits for Sunday with wind chills already well below zero.
Idaho8.com
Arctic cold air settles in tonight and Monday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies are expected with some patchy blowing snow conditions possible early in the evening. No snow showers are expected. Winds will be breezy for the early evening hours before calming down into the late-night hours. Low temperatures decrease down between -10 and -30 with wind chills as low as -30 and -40 possible.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow
ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
East Idaho bracing for wind chill as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings for conditions starting Saturday night that are expected to feel as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has...
9News
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
newscentermaine.com
Weather Blog: Weekend snow and a deep freeze coming soon
MAINE, USA — 10:35 p.m. Saturday update: I've tweaked the snow forecast map, but the forecast remains largely unchanged. The next "storm" to hit Maine won't break any records, but it will bring beneficial snow for parts of the Pine Tree State. Here's the setup... A relatively weak area...
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
Idaho Transportation Department reports road closures
Dubois, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that multiple highways across the eastern Idaho region have closed due to high wind and blowing snow.
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
East Idaho to get hit by major snowstorm, followed by Arctic front with sub-zero temps
A major snowstorm is forecast to bring a brutal blast of winter to East Idaho starting late Thursday night. The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches for East Idaho to winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in anticipation of the storm that's expected to continue bringing snow to the region through at least Saturday afternoon. After the storm exits, the weather service said an Arctic front...
KTVB
Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats
BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
Comments / 2