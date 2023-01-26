BOISE, Idaho — The cold front has arrived! Highs across the valley will be in the low 20s today. Some areas in the valley may see single-digit low temperatures this morning. Apart from the bitterly cold conditions, it should be a picture-perfect day in regards to sunshine. We should see little to no cloud cover in the Gem State today. Both the valley and the mountains will see mostly sunny skies for most of the day and those clear skies will stick around this evening. The lack of cloud cover this evening may allow for temperatures to drop even lower tonight, with many areas dropping into the single digits. Tomorrow, we'll see a slight warm-up with highs jumping into the high 20s.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO