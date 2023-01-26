ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccall, ID

eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Lows in Idaho this morning some of the coldest recorded all season

BOISE, Idaho — A blast of arctic air quickly chilled cities in the Gem State to some of the lowest temperatures we've seen all season. One of the lowest temperatures was recorded in Stanley this morning. Temperature readings in the town dropped as low as -31F this morning. Lows in the Treasure Valley dropped into the low teens and even the single digits in some areas.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Frigid temperatures setting in across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The cold front has arrived! Highs across the valley will be in the low 20s today. Some areas in the valley may see single-digit low temperatures this morning. Apart from the bitterly cold conditions, it should be a picture-perfect day in regards to sunshine. We should see little to no cloud cover in the Gem State today. Both the valley and the mountains will see mostly sunny skies for most of the day and those clear skies will stick around this evening. The lack of cloud cover this evening may allow for temperatures to drop even lower tonight, with many areas dropping into the single digits. Tomorrow, we'll see a slight warm-up with highs jumping into the high 20s.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Bitter cold grips the region, but for how long?

One more night of bitter cold temperatures, then a warming trend as temperatures rise throughout the rest of the week. Low temperatures dropped below zero across much of the state except for the Treasure Valley Sunday night. Single-digit cold will occur again Monday night but mountain locations will not be quite as cold. The wind chill factor could drop below zero Tuesday morning in the Treasure Valley.
Channel 6000

Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho8.com

Arctic cold air settles in tonight and Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies are expected with some patchy blowing snow conditions possible early in the evening. No snow showers are expected. Winds will be breezy for the early evening hours before calming down into the late-night hours. Low temperatures decrease down between -10 and -30 with wind chills as low as -30 and -40 possible.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow

ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
ASHTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chill as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings for conditions starting Saturday night that are expected to feel as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has...
IDAHO STATE
9News

This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
COLORADO STATE
newscentermaine.com

Weather Blog: Weekend snow and a deep freeze coming soon

MAINE, USA — 10:35 p.m. Saturday update: I've tweaked the snow forecast map, but the forecast remains largely unchanged. The next "storm" to hit Maine won't break any records, but it will bring beneficial snow for parts of the Pine Tree State. Here's the setup... A relatively weak area...
MAINE STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to get hit by major snowstorm, followed by Arctic front with sub-zero temps

A major snowstorm is forecast to bring a brutal blast of winter to East Idaho starting late Thursday night. The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches for East Idaho to winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in anticipation of the storm that's expected to continue bringing snow to the region through at least Saturday afternoon. After the storm exits, the weather service said an Arctic front...
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
BOISE, ID
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE

