The Denver Nuggets listed Jamal Murray (injury management) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nuggets listed Murray as questionable for Tuesday's tilt due to injury management, and have held the guard out of parts of back-to-back games for most of the season. The team is not looking at a back-to-back in this situation, though, so Murray might still suit up.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO