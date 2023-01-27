Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Hornets list Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) as probable on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Smith jr. is on track to suit up on Sunday despite coming down with a recent illness. In 18.4 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Smith Jr. to score 16.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) questionable for Denver Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Jamal Murray (injury management) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nuggets listed Murray as questionable for Tuesday's tilt due to injury management, and have held the guard out of parts of back-to-back games for most of the season. The team is not looking at a back-to-back in this situation, though, so Murray might still suit up.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) starting for Portland Monday; Drew Eubanks playing with second unit
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Jusuf Nurkic (calf) as their starting center for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nurkic missed a game with a calf issue, but will take his starting spot back from Drew Eubanks for tonight's game against the Hawks. Nurkic has a $7,500 salary on FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) active Saturday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter has missed the last couple contests due to personal reasons. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Vlatko Cancar back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (thumb) will play Tuesday versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) will return for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans held McCollum out of Sunday night's game, but their starting guard will return to the lineup after missing just one game. Jose Alvarado started on Sunday and will likely return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo is on track to play on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Sunday projection includes 29.7...
numberfire.com
Paul George (knee) not listed Tuesday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. George missed Sunday's game due to a knee injury. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he will enter without any designation. Expect him to give it a go, which could send Amir Coffey back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) cleared to play versus Magic Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers will have Joel Embiid (foot) available and starting in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid was a game-time decision for the 76ers tonight due to a foot injury, but he has been cleared to play versus the Magic and will retain his usual starting role. The...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Aaron Holiday starting for injured Trae Young (ankle) Monday
The Atlanta Hawks listed Aaron Holiday as a starter for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday will start in Monday night's game against the Blazers while starter Trae Young takes the night off to rest his injured ankle. Holiday is averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Donovan Mitchell missed two straight games due to a left groin strain. However, he's back in the mix Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending LeVert back to the bench.
