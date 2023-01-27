Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney working with second unit Monday
Golden State Warriors power forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Andrew Wiggins is replacing Looney in the starting lineup after sitting out the last two games with an illness. Looney will return to a role off the bench while Wiggins starts in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green. Looney played 20 minutes in his last two games off the bench and averaged 9.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Robert Williams (ankle) on Wednesday, Grant Williams to bench
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. After sitting out on Saturday with a left ankle sprain, Williams will make his return on Wednesday night. In 28.9 expected minutes versus a Nets' unit ranked 11th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard starting for Clippers on Tuesday, Nicolas Batum coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kennard will get the start on Tuesday with Nicolas Batum moving to the bench. Our models expect Kennard to play 22.1 minutes against the Bulls. Kennard's Tuesday projection includes 8.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke coming off the bench for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Clarke will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Clarke to play 28.2 minutes against Portland. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 13.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Jaylin Williams starting for Thunder on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams will get the start on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Jaylin Williams to play 17.1 minutes against the Thunder. Jaylin Williams' Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee's Thursday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up at home after the Milwaukee superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 54.6 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 28.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Taurean Prince (ankle) active for Wednesday's game versus Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Prince will suit up at home after the Timberwolves' forward was listed as questionable. In 20.8 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 16.4 FanDuel points. Prince's projection includes 9.1 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) active for Memphis' Wednesday contest against Portland
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green will make his season debut after the veteran was sidelined while recovering from knee surgery. Expect the 35-year old to play a limited role off the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with an illness but is probable to face the Wizards on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Washington. Diallo's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (thumb) starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Jose Alvarado to bench
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. After sitting out on Sunday with a thumb ailment, McCollum will make the start at point guard. In a matchup versus a Denver unit allowing 48.8 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project McCollum to score 37.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Wizards-Pistons postponed Wednesday due to flight issues
The Washington Wizards-Detroit Pistons game has been postponed Wednesday due to weather-related flight issues. The Pistons are still stuck in Dallas after playing the Mavericks on Monday night. The league has yet to announce when the game will be replayed. The Wizards are No. 12 and the Pistons are No....
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (calf) out for remainder of Wednesday's contest
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. After leaving in the first quarter with calf soreness, Nurkic will remain in the locker room. Expect Drew Eubanks to play an increased role at the five if Nurkic were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
