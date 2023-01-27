Golden State Warriors power forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Andrew Wiggins is replacing Looney in the starting lineup after sitting out the last two games with an illness. Looney will return to a role off the bench while Wiggins starts in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green. Looney played 20 minutes in his last two games off the bench and averaged 9.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks.

2 DAYS AGO