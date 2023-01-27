ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Zeke Nnaji coming off Nuggets' bench on Saturday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nikola Jokic is dealing with left hamstring tightness. He missed the last few games as a result, but he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Nnaji back to a bench role.
DENVER, CO
Denver's Jamal Murray (hip) starting in Saturday's lineup, Bruce Brown to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (hip) is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray will start at point guard after the 25-year old was held out one game with a hip issue. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Murray to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes...
DENVER, CO
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) starting for Nuggets on Saturday; Zeke Nnaji back to bench

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic is dealing with left hamstring tightness. He missed the last few games as a result, but he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Zeke Nnaji back to a bench role.
DENVER, CO
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
BOSTON, MA
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) starting for Nuggets on Saturday; Vlatko Cancar back to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter missed the last couple contest due to personal reaons. However, he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Vlatko Cancar back to a bench role.
DENVER, CO
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) starting on Saturday, Bogdan Bogdanovic to bench

Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Hunter will join Atlanta's starting lineup after he was sidelined two games with asthma symptoms. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Hunter to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Malik Beasley playing Jazz's second unit on Saturday night

Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Beasley will come off the bench after Kelly Olynyk was chosen as Saturday's starter. In 21.8 expected minutes, our models project Beasley to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Beasley's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Denver's Bruce Brown (knee) active on Saturday afternoon

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown will suit up in Philadelphia despite his questionable designation with a knee ailment. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 21.5 FanDuel points. Brown's projection includes 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
DENVER, CO
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince entered the day with a questionable tag due to a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Trail Blazers starting Nassir Little on Saturday for inactive Josh Hart (hamstring)

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Little will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was kept on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. In an opportunity versus a Raptors' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, Little's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
PORTLAND, OR
Detroit's Cory Joseph (back) will not play Monday

The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Cory Joseph (back) for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Joseph will miss a third straight game as he recovers from a back injury. Alec Burks has started in each of the past two games and has averaged about 28.5 minutes per game without Joseph in that time.
DETROIT, MI
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
DALLAS, TX
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lonnie Walker (knee) probable Monday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Walker made his long-awaited return to the court Saturday after an absence due to left knee tendinitis. Now, he is listed probable for Monday's contest in Brooklyn. Expect him to play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Portland's Nassir Little playing with second unit Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers did not list Nassir Little in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Little will move back to the bench for Monday's game with Josh Hart (hamstring) back in the lineup. Little has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
PORTLAND, OR
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

