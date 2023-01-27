Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Sunday
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have assigned rookie guard Max Christie to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.
Thunder's Isaiah Joe coming off the bench on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Joe will move to the bench on Saturday with Aaron Wiggins back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Joe to play 23.8 minutes against Houston. Joe's Saturday projection includes...
Nikola Vucevic (quad) active for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Nikola Vucevic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a left quadricep contusion. Our models project Vucevic for 19.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
Saddiq Bey coming off the bench for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bey will move to the bench on Friday with Isaiah Stewart entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bey to play 29.9 minutes against the Hornets. Bey's Friday projection includes 17.0 points,...
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) will not return on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (adductor) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Curry is dealing with left adductor tightness and will not return to Saturday's clash with Washington. Markieff Morris (knee) will also not return. Curry will finish Saturday's game with...
Christian Braun starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is sidelined due to a sprained right ankle, and as a result, Braun will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
Alex Caruso (foot) questionable for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Caruso is dealing with midfoot soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Caruso's Saturday projection...
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) out on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face Denver on Saturday. Expect Aaron Holiday to see an increased role with Young sidelined. Young is averaging...
Corey Kispert coming off Wizards' bench on Friday night
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kispert will resume his previous bench role after Daniel Gafford was named Friday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 7.3 points, 2.2...
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford (illness) on Friday, Corey Kispert to bench
Washington Wizards power forward Daniel Gafford (illness) is starting in Friday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Gafford will rejoin Washington's starting lineup after 24-year old was sidelined one game with an illness. In 23.9 expected minutes, our models project Gafford to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's Friday projection includes...
Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar back with bench Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is not in the starting lineup on Saturday. Aaron Gordon is returning from an ankle injury and replacing Cancar in the lineup after a spot-start last game.
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable for Monday
The San Antonio Spurs listed Keldon Johnson (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls. If he can play, our models project Johnson for 32.1 fantasy points against Chicago, with 19.7...
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (calf) available with a minutes limit Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) will be available to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. McLaughlin has been sidelined since the beginning of December with a calf injury, but will be available to make his return tonight. He'll be on a minutes limit against the Nuggets. McLaughlin...
Suns starting Cam Johnson (injury management) on Saturday, Dario Saric to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will make his return after the 26-year old was held out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 26.7 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection...
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Sumner will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was ruled out on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 478.5 minutes with Irving off the floor this season, Sumner is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points and a 21.9% usage rate.
Orlando's Jalen Suggs suspended one game by NBA
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs has been suspended one game by the NBA and will not be available to face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Suggs received a one-game suspension for his involvement in a Friday's altercation during the Magic's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Austin Rivers received a three-game suspension, while Mo Bamba received a four-game suspension.
Rockets' Jalen Green (calf) available on Saturday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Oklahoma City. Green's Saturday projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
