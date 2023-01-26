Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Major infrastructure projects on tap for 2023 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Big infrastructure changes are coming to New Bedford in 2023, both by land and by sea. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority South Coast Rail is projected to open before the end of the year, with inbound service to Boston, and the Vineyard Wind project’s progress will become more visible.
newbedfordguide.com
Sheriff Heroux hosts officials to explore ideas on closing New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
“Local elected officials signaled support for Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux’s proposals to close the Ash Street Jail during tours and informational sessions hosted by the Sheriff’s Office last week. Reps. Tony Cabral, Chris Hendricks, Carole Fiola, Alan Silvia, Carol Doherty and Paul Schmid joined Sen. Paul Feeney...
fallriverreporter.com
February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park
All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
Westport-Little Compton Spot Offers Scenic, Moderate Family Nature Hike
Residents of the SouthCoast are fortunate to have many nature trails and open recreation areas to enjoy the outdoors when the weather permits. That good fortune extends into nearby Rhode Island and throughout southern New England, for that matter. Family members of all ages can enjoy the scenery and serenity...
Houses flood in East Bridgewater after dam breaks
The privately-owned dam broke around 6 a.m. Friday, flooding about a dozen homes. At least a dozen East Bridgewater homes were flooded Friday after an early-morning dam breach. East Bridgewater fire and police departments responded to the area of Bixby Drive after a 20-foot section of an earthen dam gave...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Public Library launches online obituary index
“The New Bedford Public Library has launched an online index of obituaries published in the Standard-Times from 1968 through the present day. The library’s reference staff took advantage of reduced operating hours during the pandemic to meticulously scan and create digital copies of the library’s entire obituary index collection, available only in print.
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
mybackyardnews.com
FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND
Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
Who Knew You Can Travel From Cape Cod to Cali on Route 6?
Traveling from Cape Cod to California can be done using our very own Route 6 and I literally had no idea until now. The popular saying is, "I was today years old when I learned (insert fact here)" and that couldn't be more true. I was born in New Bedford, raised around the SouthCoast and I know Route 6 is a pretty long road but I had no idea how long it actually was.
whdh.com
MassDOT: New bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the old bridges with some modern updates
Transportation officials say the new bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the current bridges, with some modern updates. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges were built in the 1930s and are in need of replacement. Officials say that out of three different designs considered, the current arch design proved...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is one of the famous art-friendly cities not only in Rhode Island but also throughout the whole country. Its vast variety of art galleries, museums, and festivals is outstanding. When it comes to nature exploration, this city also has many attractions to offer to outdoor enthusiasts. But historically, Pawtucket...
New Bedford Gets a Nod on HBO Hit Series ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s new breakout hit The Last of Us featured a subtle nod to New Bedford in the most recent episode. Since it premiered on January 15, The Last of Us has drawn in record numbers for HBO and has already been green lit for a second season. But what...
Police ID man killed in Lincoln crash
The crash happened last Tuesday evening on Old River Road near Railroad Street, according to police.
WCVB
Mittens, Grateful Dead concert part of Fall River, Massachusetts, apparel company's success story
FALL RIVER, Mass. — What do a pair of mittens, a loving grandmother, a Grateful Dead concert and Buddhism all have in common? They are part of the fabric woven into the story of a successful Massachusetts apparel company. Katlyn Shea is the owner of DAKINI clothing. The lifestyle...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police, partner agencies on third day searching for missing man
“Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit today searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffery Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Today’s mission marked the third day that State...
ABC6.com
East Providence police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of dog
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Providence Police Department is investigating the “suspicious circumstances” of a dead dog. A Lakeside Avenue resident told officers that his Husky, Niko, got loose Tuesday morning. Niko was found later that weekend near Forbes and Lunn streets with what seemed...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills
7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
