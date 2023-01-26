ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

Major infrastructure projects on tap for 2023 in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Big infrastructure changes are coming to New Bedford in 2023, both by land and by sea. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority South Coast Rail is projected to open before the end of the year, with inbound service to Boston, and the Vineyard Wind project’s progress will become more visible.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Houses flood in East Bridgewater after dam breaks

The privately-owned dam broke around 6 a.m. Friday, flooding about a dozen homes. At least a dozen East Bridgewater homes were flooded Friday after an early-morning dam breach. East Bridgewater fire and police departments responded to the area of Bixby Drive after a 20-foot section of an earthen dam gave...
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
HYANNIS, NE
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Public Library launches online obituary index

“The New Bedford Public Library has launched an online index of obituaries published in the Standard-Times from 1968 through the present day. The library’s reference staff took advantage of reduced operating hours during the pandemic to meticulously scan and create digital copies of the library’s entire obituary index collection, available only in print.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
FUN 107

Who Knew You Can Travel From Cape Cod to Cali on Route 6?

Traveling from Cape Cod to California can be done using our very own Route 6 and I literally had no idea until now. The popular saying is, "I was today years old when I learned (insert fact here)" and that couldn't be more true. I was born in New Bedford, raised around the SouthCoast and I know Route 6 is a pretty long road but I had no idea how long it actually was.
LONG BEACH, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket is one of the famous art-friendly cities not only in Rhode Island but also throughout the whole country. Its vast variety of art galleries, museums, and festivals is outstanding. When it comes to nature exploration, this city also has many attractions to offer to outdoor enthusiasts. But historically, Pawtucket...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

East Providence police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of dog

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Providence Police Department is investigating the “suspicious circumstances” of a dead dog. A Lakeside Avenue resident told officers that his Husky, Niko, got loose Tuesday morning. Niko was found later that weekend near Forbes and Lunn streets with what seemed...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills

7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

