ABC6.com
Fall River police arrest man on gun and drug charges
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend on gun and drug charges. Police said after a lengthy investigation, they executed a search warrant at a Palmer Street home on Saturday. There, police said they seized a Glock 23...
Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford
MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities. Joel Santiago-Galves, 44, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, aka “Primo,” was charged with 2 counts of possession of a class B drug (cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.
Ex-Fairhaven Police Officer Wins Alcoholism Discrimination Lawsuit
FAIRHAVEN — A former Fairhaven cop who sued the town and two town officials after they claimed he was fired for being drunk on the job has won a discrimination case. On Friday, Jan. 27, a superior court jury awarded Jonathan Alves over $800,000 for lost compensation and other damages due to his termination in 2016, for what town officials said was a pattern of poor behavior but what he argued was discrimination.
“Let me have 17,000 in large bills no dye pack,” Massachusetts bank robbery suspect charged
A suspect is being charged in connection with the September 2022 robbery of a bank in Brookline.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man who brutally stabbed ex-girlfriend after molesting daughter sentenced to prison
“A 42-year-old New Bedford man was sentenced to serve 15 to 20 years in state prison after being convicted earlier this week of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Elias Centeio pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court on Tuesday...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man convicted of stabbing ex-girlfriend, molesting her daughter
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday a New Bedford man was convicted earlier this week of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Elias Centeio was sentence Tuesday to serve 15 to 20 years in state...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
newbedfordguide.com
Sheriff Heroux hosts officials to explore ideas on closing New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
“Local elected officials signaled support for Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux’s proposals to close the Ash Street Jail during tours and informational sessions hosted by the Sheriff’s Office last week. Reps. Tony Cabral, Chris Hendricks, Carole Fiola, Alan Silvia, Carol Doherty and Paul Schmid joined Sen. Paul Feeney...
8 overdoses reported in less than a week in Milford, police say
MILFORD, Mass. — Police are warning the public after a string of overdoses in town. Milford Police say they’re investigating their 8th overdose since January 25, and the cause may be a deadly combination of cocaine laced with benzos and fentanyl. Authorities are reminding residents to remain vigilant...
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
capecoddaily.com
Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a five-day jury trial of conspiracy to […] The post Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery
YARMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On January 30, 2023 at approximately 8:00 AM, the Falmouth Police Department responded to the St. Josephs Cemetery on Gifford Street, where the scene of an unattended death was discovered. This incident is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Falmouth Police Detectives […] The post Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WMUR.com
Husband of woman accused of murdering Duxbury, Massachusetts kids asks public to forgive her
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman accused of murdering her children is asking the public to find it in themselves to forgive her. Lindsay Clancy, 32, will face homicide charges in connection to the death of her children. She will also face three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to sister station WCVB.
Police investigating suspicious death of dog
East Providence police and animal control are investigating the suspicious death of a dog.
3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody
The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to prosecutors.
Turnto10.com
Victim identified in fatal Lincoln crash
(WJAR) — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln last week. The Lincoln Police Department identified the victim on Monday as 51-year-old Papa Ndoye, a town resident. Police were called on Tuesday, January 24, to the vehicle accident around 6:40 p.m. on Old River...
GoLocalProv
Shots Fired at Vehicle in Providence — Police Find Spent Shell Casings Outside Businesses
Providence Police responded to a report of shots fired in the city early Saturday morning — and said they found nearly a dozen shell casings outside of businesses. Victims told police their car had been shot at by a suspect standing in the street brandishing a gun. About Incident.
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves
YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills
7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
