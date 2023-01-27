ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Rate Hike Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, as well as some economic data in the region. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.33% to close at 7,501.7. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.07% to end at 27,346.88...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. General Motors — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
NBC San Diego

Adani Vs. Hindenburg: How Asia's Richest Man Lost His Crown in Just a Few Days

Adani companies continued to sell off on eroded sentiment after short-selling firm Hindenburg released a report accusing the companies of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. Adani's battle with the short-seller firm has put the group's exposure to Wall Street — amounting to nearly $9 billion, according to JPMorgan — under...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Peloton, Snap, AMD, Electronic Arts & More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Peloton — The fitness equipment maker jumped more than 5% in the premarket after reporting fiscal second quarter revenue of $792.7 million, above a Refinitiv forecast of $710 million. Peloton said its net loss narrowed year over year and subscription revenue was higher than sales of the product.
NBC San Diego

Chip Stocks Rally on Optimistic AMD Earnings and Fed's Signal That Inflation Is Easing

Semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Broadcom rose on Wednesday after positive AMD earnings on Tuesday. The stocks also gained momentum following the Federal Reserve's decision to increase the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage point. Although the Fed said it expects ongoing rate increases, it also said that inflation...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Head for Positive Open With Central Bank Decisions Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a positive open as investors digested the latest move by the U.S. Federal Reserve and look ahead to more decisions by central banks in Europe. The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point...
NBC San Diego

South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History

South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
NBC San Diego

Snap Shares Plunge on Weak Revenue as Digital Ad Struggles Continue

Snap missed on revenue for the fourth quarter but beat on earnings. Snap had a rough 2022 as a slowing economy led numerous companies to slash their digital ad budgets. For a third straight quarter, the social media company is declining to provide guidance, though it says its "internal forecast" assumes a sales decline of between 2% and 10% from a year earlier.
NBC San Diego

AMD Beats on Sales and Profit But Warns of a 10% Revenue Decline in Q1

AMD reported fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations for sales and profit, but guided analysts to a 10% decline in year-over-year sales in the current quarter. AMD reported earnings as many of its rival chipmakers have stumbled in recent weeks, citing lower consumer demand for finished electronics...
NBC San Diego

A Potential U.S. Ban on Investment in Chinese Tech Could Hurt These Sectors

"If there were a strict investment ban on US investors, it could create a significant supply of shares over the grace period and hence potential large volatility in the near term," Bank of America's Hong Kong-based research analysts said in a note Tuesday. Politico reported last week the White House...
NBC San Diego

Peloton Shares Surge 26% After Fitness Company Posts Subscription Revenue Growth

Peloton's net losses narrowed from a year earlier, but it's the eighth straight quarter the company has failed to turn a profit. The exercise equipment company, which sells the Bike and Bike+, made more in sales from its subscriptions than its connected fitness products for the third quarter in a row.
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says J.M. Smucker Is the Only New ‘Dividend Aristocrat' Worth Buying

CNBC's Jim Cramer said investors should consider adding J.M. Smucker stock to their shopping list. Nordson, C.H. Robinson and J.M. Smucker qualified for the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and will be added to the index on Feb. 1, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said earlier this month. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
NBC San Diego

Facebook-Parent Meta Announces $40 Billion Stock Buyback

Meta Platforms increased its share purchase authorization by $40 billion. The social networking company has sought to rein in costs as revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. Facebook parent Meta Platforms said in its quarterly earnings statement on Wednesday that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40...
NBC San Diego

Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Its Workforce as EV Price War Concerns Grow

Rivian's CEO told employees that the company will lay off 6% of its workforce as it works to conserve cash. The electric truck maker's move follows EV price cuts by rivals Tesla and Ford. Rivian said the cuts will not affect workers at its Illinois factory. Electric truck maker Rivian...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy