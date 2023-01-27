Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Rate Hike Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, as well as some economic data in the region. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.33% to close at 7,501.7. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.07% to end at 27,346.88...
NBC San Diego
Dow Falls More Than 300 Points as Traders Await Federal Reserve's Rate Hike Decision
Stocks slipped Wednesday as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 362 points, or 1.06%. The S&P 500 was down 0.57%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.30% lower. The Fed at 2 p.m. ET will announce how much it is increasing...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. General Motors — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
NBC San Diego
Adani Vs. Hindenburg: How Asia's Richest Man Lost His Crown in Just a Few Days
Adani companies continued to sell off on eroded sentiment after short-selling firm Hindenburg released a report accusing the companies of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. Adani's battle with the short-seller firm has put the group's exposure to Wall Street — amounting to nearly $9 billion, according to JPMorgan — under...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Peloton, Snap, AMD, Electronic Arts & More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Peloton — The fitness equipment maker jumped more than 5% in the premarket after reporting fiscal second quarter revenue of $792.7 million, above a Refinitiv forecast of $710 million. Peloton said its net loss narrowed year over year and subscription revenue was higher than sales of the product.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
NBC San Diego
Chip Stocks Rally on Optimistic AMD Earnings and Fed's Signal That Inflation Is Easing
Semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Broadcom rose on Wednesday after positive AMD earnings on Tuesday. The stocks also gained momentum following the Federal Reserve's decision to increase the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage point. Although the Fed said it expects ongoing rate increases, it also said that inflation...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Head for Positive Open With Central Bank Decisions Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a positive open as investors digested the latest move by the U.S. Federal Reserve and look ahead to more decisions by central banks in Europe. The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point...
NBC San Diego
Iron Ore Prices Could Rally as One Leading Producer Remains Reluctant to Share, Analyst Says
Exports of iron ore out of India are set to remain low as the world's fourth-largest producer reserves more of the commodity for its domestic use, according to commodity intelligence service Kpler. "Indian iron ore exports … have really come off in the last few months. And that is quite...
NBC San Diego
Hong Kong Services to Rebound as China Reopens, But UBP Says Sector Is Coming From ‘Fragile Situation'
Hong Kong's service sector will be the part of economy that sees "the biggest rebound" as borders reopen, UBP told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. However, it warned that the sector is coming "from a very fragile situation," given its contraction in every quarter of 2022. The latest figures...
NBC San Diego
South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History
South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
NBC San Diego
Snap Shares Plunge on Weak Revenue as Digital Ad Struggles Continue
Snap missed on revenue for the fourth quarter but beat on earnings. Snap had a rough 2022 as a slowing economy led numerous companies to slash their digital ad budgets. For a third straight quarter, the social media company is declining to provide guidance, though it says its "internal forecast" assumes a sales decline of between 2% and 10% from a year earlier.
NBC San Diego
AMD Beats on Sales and Profit But Warns of a 10% Revenue Decline in Q1
AMD reported fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations for sales and profit, but guided analysts to a 10% decline in year-over-year sales in the current quarter. AMD reported earnings as many of its rival chipmakers have stumbled in recent weeks, citing lower consumer demand for finished electronics...
NBC San Diego
A Potential U.S. Ban on Investment in Chinese Tech Could Hurt These Sectors
"If there were a strict investment ban on US investors, it could create a significant supply of shares over the grace period and hence potential large volatility in the near term," Bank of America's Hong Kong-based research analysts said in a note Tuesday. Politico reported last week the White House...
NBC San Diego
Peloton Shares Surge 26% After Fitness Company Posts Subscription Revenue Growth
Peloton's net losses narrowed from a year earlier, but it's the eighth straight quarter the company has failed to turn a profit. The exercise equipment company, which sells the Bike and Bike+, made more in sales from its subscriptions than its connected fitness products for the third quarter in a row.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says J.M. Smucker Is the Only New ‘Dividend Aristocrat' Worth Buying
CNBC's Jim Cramer said investors should consider adding J.M. Smucker stock to their shopping list. Nordson, C.H. Robinson and J.M. Smucker qualified for the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and will be added to the index on Feb. 1, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said earlier this month. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
NBC San Diego
Facebook-Parent Meta Announces $40 Billion Stock Buyback
Meta Platforms increased its share purchase authorization by $40 billion. The social networking company has sought to rein in costs as revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. Facebook parent Meta Platforms said in its quarterly earnings statement on Wednesday that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40...
NBC San Diego
Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Its Workforce as EV Price War Concerns Grow
Rivian's CEO told employees that the company will lay off 6% of its workforce as it works to conserve cash. The electric truck maker's move follows EV price cuts by rivals Tesla and Ford. Rivian said the cuts will not affect workers at its Illinois factory. Electric truck maker Rivian...
NBC San Diego
The Fed Just Raised Interest Rates 25 Basis Points—Why They'll Stay High and What It Means for Your Money
The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points Wednesday, further increasing how much you'll likely pay for mortgages, auto financing, credit cards and loans. With its eighth consecutive hike, the federal funds rate — which influences the interest rates banks charge — has been raised to...
NBC San Diego
Major Central Banks Set to Signal Interest Rate Glide Path in Crucial Week for Monetary Policy
Economists will be watching policymakers' rhetoric closely for clues on the path of future rate hikes this year, as three major central banks try to engineer a soft landing for their respective economies without allowing inflation to regain momentum. The Federal Open Market Committee concludes its meeting on Wednesday, before...
