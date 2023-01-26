Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Victim identified in fatal Lincoln crash
(WJAR) — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln last week. The Lincoln Police Department identified the victim on Monday as 51-year-old Papa Ndoye, a town resident. Police were called on Tuesday, January 24, to the vehicle accident around 6:40 p.m. on Old River...
newbedfordguide.com
Sheriff Heroux hosts officials to explore ideas on closing New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
“Local elected officials signaled support for Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux’s proposals to close the Ash Street Jail during tours and informational sessions hosted by the Sheriff’s Office last week. Reps. Tony Cabral, Chris Hendricks, Carole Fiola, Alan Silvia, Carol Doherty and Paul Schmid joined Sen. Paul Feeney...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
Mass Pike eastbound backed up for miles after rush hour crash in Brighton
BOSTON - The eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike turned into a parking lot during rush hour Monday morning.A two-car crash near the Market Street overpass around 6:30 a.m. forced State Police to shut down three of the four lanes on the highway.There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any serious injuries.With only one lane of traffic getting by, eastbound traffic was backed up for miles. The drive time from the I-95 exit on the Pike in Weston to I-93 in Boston was taking about an hour.The crash cleared around 7:20 a.m. but there were still residual delays.
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover
“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
whdh.com
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills
7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
whdh.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Missing Man, 31, Found In Marblehead Died In 'Innocent' Cold Plunging Accident
The family of a missing man who was a "dive in head first kind of guy" got closure after authorities found his body seven weeks after he was last seen. 31-year old Mike Gray, of Peabody, waded into frosty water at Juniper Beach in Salem on December 10, 2022 to clear his mind with his hobby of …
mybackyardnews.com
FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND
Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
whdh.com
MassDOT: New bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the old bridges with some modern updates
Transportation officials say the new bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the current bridges, with some modern updates. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges were built in the 1930s and are in need of replacement. Officials say that out of three different designs considered, the current arch design proved...
whdh.com
Crews respond to gas leak in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a gas leak on Ocean Avenue in Revere on Thursday. Several firetrucks responded to the scene as construction workers gathered away from the site. National Grid says a contractor hit a gas line, but the situation has since been made safe. (Copyright (c)...
20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train
BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added.
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves
YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
Man killed in Woonsocket; daughters being questioned
Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was killed in Woonsocket Monday.
UPDATED: Pregnant Woman Struck Crossing Framingham Street
FRAMINGHAM -A pregnant woman was struck crossing the street on Monday night, January 23, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The adult woman was struck at 9:54 p.m. while crossing Franklin Street. Framingham Fire Tower 1, Ambulance 1 & Field Supervisor 3 responded the area of 430 Franklin St.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department announces retirement of District Chief Steven Beaulieu
“New Bedford Fire Department District Chief Steven Beaulieu celebrated his last tour of duty today. He will be missed greatly by our department for his skill, knowledge, and leadership. Steven Beaulieu was hired as a new recruit on October 7, 1990. He has since risen to the rank of District Chief with many great achievements under his belt.
fallriverreporter.com
Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls
A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
