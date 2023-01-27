ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Texans Will Do “Everything They Can” To Acquire No. 1 Overall Pick

The NFL draft is fast approaching and as always there is no shortage of intrigue. While most of the season, it looked like the Houston Texans would have the no. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock first. This leaves a conundrum for Houston. Do they stay where they are and hope they get their guy? Or do they move up one spot to make it a guarantee? Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks it will be the latter.
How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won?

The Philadelphia Eagles officially booked their Super Bowl ticket. Jalen Hurts and Co. will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. While the Eagles have had many highs and lows over the past...
2023 NFL Draft guide for fans

We are less than three months away from one of the biggest events on the NFL calendar. The 2023 NFL Draft is set for late April, as the league will get an infusion of young talent. After making its first ever stop in Las Vegas in 2022, this year’s draft...
Report: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears in 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don't count out the Texans.
Chicago Bears may be facing doomsday scenario in their 2023 rebuild

Mel Kiper Jr, and former Chicago Bears scout Greg Gabriel are on record that the top QBs this class aren’t as good as Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears are supposed to be able to take a big step forward toward building their team around Justin Fields this off-season. With over $121-million in cap room and the number one overall pick and Justin Fields locked in as their starting QB the Bears don’t need to draft a QB. They can trade down, collect draft picks, and begin forming a young core of players around Justin Fields.
Reports: Purdy suffered torn UCL, will be sidelined six months

Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers rookie quarterback endured a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow and is recommended to undergo surgery. However, no official decision has been made as of Monday afternoon.
A look back at previous Super Bowls in Arizona

American football’s biggest game is headed back to the desert. Arizona, more specifically Glendale, a city nine miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, is the host location of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the game, the fifth-most in...
Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed

The Houston Texans appear poised to make a major move. Houston will ramp up their pursuit of hot coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans. Ryans, a former Texan linebacker, is currently the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive coordinator. ESPN NFL insider reported the news on Sunday night. “Houston Texans now are expected to pursue 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Read more... The post Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers complete three-team trade for Bryce Young at No. 1 in CBS Sports' latest

The Panthers could potentially make a blockbuster trade for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to the latest first-round mock from CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards. Unsure of its quarterback situation ahead of coach Frank Reich’s first season, Carolina has completed a hypothetical three-team deal that would give the Panthers the top selection with Alabama’s Bryce Young between the crosshairs.
Vucevic keeps producing big games in contract year

It seemed fitting that Nikola Vucevic continued his recent stretch of strong play with a monster game in Orlando Saturday night as the Chicago Bulls downed the Magic 128-109. After all, Vucevic, who posted his 12th double-double in 14 games with a bulging box score of 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, is in a contract year. Just like he was in 2018-19 when he averaged 20.8 points, 12 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic.
Matt Nagy is headed to the Super Bowl

Matt Nagy is headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. The former Bears head coach earned his ticket to the big game as the quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. It felt like the Bears had legit Super Bowl aspirations in 2018, his first...
