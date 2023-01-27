ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Creighton's Baylor Scheierman on his unique style of play

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — He's the son of a schoolteacher from Aurora, Nebraska. His humble roots have kept him grounded while he climbs the ladder to college basketball prominence. FOX42's Bill Steckis sat down with the Baylor Scheiermann to get insight on his unique style of play. He's easy...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Husker men's tennis suffered first loss of the season Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Husker men's tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday against Clemson 4-0, according to a press release from Husker Athletics. Nebraska's Roni Hietaranta and Lars Johann won 6-3 over Clemson's Matt Pitts and Trey Stinchcomb in the start of the doubles.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha Community Playhouse hosting auditions for "In the Heights"

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is hosting in-person auditions for the musical In the Heights, according to a press release from the theater. Auditions will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Latino Center for the Midlands in the south building, 4967 S 24th St.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

A holiday that a perfect fit: It's National Puzzle Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Puzzle Day is celebrated every January 29 to remind people of the many benefits of doing puzzles, according to naitonaldaycalendar.com. Whether it is jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, Sudoku, trivia, word searches, ETC., there are lots of benefits of doing them. Studies have found that jigsaw...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Search for missing endangered woman out of Plattsmouth

Plattsmouth Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Patricia Lanam . An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Plattsmouth Police Department is attempting to locate, Patricia Lanam, who is a 68 year old, white female approximately 5' 6" tall, approximately 132 pounds, with dark gray hair, and wearing black pants, long white sleeve shirt with not shoes or coat. Lanam is missing from the 300 block of 5th Street in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and was last seen at 10:50 pm on January 27, 2023. Lanam has dementia. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Plattsmouth PoliceDepartment at (402) 296-9370 or 911 immediately.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating Sunday evening robbery of Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police are investigating a Sunday evening robbery of a North Omaha Family Dollar, according to a press release from OPD. Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, a man came into the Family Dollar, 6618 N 30th St., showed a handgun and demanded money. The man is...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

PACE says it is not the target of investigation, but is cooperating with FBI

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha organization PACE, which connects police officers with at-risk children through sports, said on its website Monday that it is fully cooperating with an FBI investigation into two Omaha police officers and an Omaha city councilman. On the website, PACE chairman Lance Jones says...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

2 OPD officers injured in shootout with burglary suspect

Two Omaha Police officers were shot and injured after confronting a burglary suspect late Monday night. In a news conference at the scene, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said 2 officers were called to the Dino's Storage facility at 53rd and Center around 10:30 p.m. Monday for a burglary in process.
OMAHA, NE

