Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
Driver, 40, Struck Tree, Killed In Cape May County
A 40-year-old woman was killed when her car went off the roadway and struck a tree in Cape May County, authorities said. The crash occurred at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 47 (North Delsea Drive) near milepost 16.8 in Dennis Township, New Jersey State Police said. Melissa DeJesus,...
Montco names new commish to replace Val Arkoosh who joined Shapiro administration
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Jamila Winder, a long-time East Norriton resident, is filling Val Arkoosh’s spot as Montgomery County Commissioner.
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz carjacked outside Northeast Philadelphia home
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz has become one of Philadelphia’s latest carjacking victims. He said a man in a mask pointed a gun at him as he pulled up to his home.
A community is on edge after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue
Authorities are searching for the suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue over the weekend, an incident that caused no damage but rattled the community nonetheless. Surveillance footage shows a man lighting the wick of the bottle and tossing it at the front door of Temple...
Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job
The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week. In a lengthy interview late Monday in his state Capitol...
Architectural marvel or symbol of police brutality? Former headquarters for Philadelphia police faces uncertain future
The city of Philadelphia is prepared to release a report detailing a months-long community engagement effort officials say will inform the fate of the Roundhouse, the unusual concrete building that served as police headquarters for more than six decades. Many of the residents who participated in that process said they...
How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. When Lehigh Valley doctor Charles Harris started approving patients for medical marijuana a few years ago, most of them were dealing with chronic pain. Using cannabis helped them tremendously, he said. Patients told him their pain wasn’t keeping them awake at night anymore — they could finally get a good night’s sleep or at least a few hours of rest in a row.
Momentum builds to install filtered water stations in all Delaware schools to ‘get the lead out’
As Delaware officials retest all water consumption points in K-12 schools for the presence of lead after a botched previous effort, a consensus view has emerged for the best solution to keep kids safe. That remedy is the installation and maintenance of filtering systems, a fix that’s already in use...
SEPTA highlights signs of human trafficking in new campaign
SEPTA hopes its new digital warning signs will help in the fight to reduce human trafficking in the region. The warnings will be added to digital signage as well as postings in bus depots and other places in the system. Human trafficking is happening in Philadelphia, said Ellen Jo Waller...
Eagles Lineman Indicted On Rape, Kidnapping Charges In Ohio: AG
Joshua Sills, an offensive lineman for the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles, was indicted on criminal charges of rape and kidnapping in Ohio, said the state's Attorney General Dave Yost in a release on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Sills, 25, was indicted on one count of each charge by a Guernsey County...
Philly school board asks City Council for millions in funds: ‘We need you’
Philadelphia’s school board delivered a long list of asks to City Council this week, including a $318 million annual budget increase within the next four years. Board vice president Mallory Fix-Lopez said the district can’t shoulder the burden of building repairs and other looming costs alone. “We need...
Multiple COVID cases reported after in-person meetings at Delaware capitol
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. As Delaware state lawmakers launch several weeks of budget hearings, health officials warn...
Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania’s struggling mortgage relief program will no longer work with the private company originally hired to run it, and will temporarily stop accepting new applications starting Feb. 1 while it makes the transition. The move comes less than...
Better pay for Delaware child care workers among recommendations in new report
A year-long effort to improve early childhood education in Delaware ended Monday with a report from the state’s Office of Early Learning. The report from the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee outlines a series of steps the state can take to better prepare the youngest Delawareans for success in the early elementary school years and beyond.
2 teens shot, one killed in NJ: prosecutor
A teen was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton, police said.
Groups challenge Philly’s next mayor: End illegal dumping by 2028
This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series. What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. The empty lot on Marilyn Rodriguez’s street in North Philadelphia is an eyesore. On a morning...
Philly advocates are urging mayoral candidates to ‘make children a priority’
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. There’s no shortage of issues for candidates to focus on in Philadelphia’s race for mayor, including the most glaring — gun violence and the city’s opioid epidemic.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 3