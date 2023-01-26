Read full article on original website
IL assault weapons ban: McHenry County challenge to Illinois law transferred to federal court
A challenge to the Illinois assault weapons ban by McHenry County has been transferred up to federal court after a hearing Monday.
Rep. Yednock “It appears SMH did not follow the law”
PERU – Illinois State Representative Lance Yednock is among many of the area legislators looking into the announced temporary closure of St. Margaret’s hospital in Peru, but he thinks they may have not followed the law. Tim Muntz, President & CEO has said they hope to qualify for a Rural Emergency Healthcare designation to keep some operations going at the facility, formerly known as IVCH. In a statement given to Studstill Media, Representative Yednock said that in his opinion from researching the statute, it appears SMH did not follow the law, potentially leading to fines from the IDPH if they close this week. He is looking to find support from the IDPH, the Governor, and even state wide associations like the Illinois Hospital Association to keep the hospital open for the community. Yednock stressed his disappointment that they weren’t informed about this situation months ago.
Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as McHenry County sues in state court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024.
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert
The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
U-High Pioneers Take Down Princeton For Huge 2A Road Win
Mason Funk scored 30 points in Normal U-High’s biggest win this season. The Pioneers went on the road and beat the #1 ranked team in 2A on their home floor 76-69. U-High hosts Glenwood on Tuesday night.
Princeton basketball Tigers absorb first loss of season
Is it fate that gives a winning sports program its first loss? Whatever it is, apparently it was Princeton's turn Saturday night. Normal U-High boys came to the Tiger gym to play a fast paced contest and win 76-69. The Tigers held a seven point lead late in the 3rd quarter, but it quickly evaporated. The winning margin came primarily from free throws as Jason Smith's Tigers were forced to foul in the last two minutes. Afterwards, Coach Smith – not happy:
