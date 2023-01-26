ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Bill Increasing Abuse and Neglect Penalties Moves to Senate

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KrDc_0kSjGAKA00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The House convened briefly today, passing two bills, amending one, and recommitting another to a committee.

House Bill 2113 increases the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian, or custodian for child abuse resulting in injury and child abuse or neglect creating a risk of injury. This bill does not change fines; it changes criminal sentencing penalties.

The changes are as follows:

  • Abuse causing the child bodily injury
  • The current penalty is 1 to 5 years
  • Bill changes the penalty to 2 to 10 years
  • Abuse with serious bodily injury
  • The current penalty is 2 to 10 years
  • Bill changes the penalty to 5 to 15 years
  • Abuse with a substantial risk of death or serious bodily harm
  • The current penalty is 1 to 5 years
  • Bill changes the penalty to 2 to 10 years
  • Abuse with a substantial risk of bodily harm
  • Misdemeanor with fine and or up to 6 months in jail
  • Bill does not change this penalty.
  • A second offense of child abuse bodily injury (the misdemeanor)
  • The current penalty is a misdemeanor
  • Bill changes the penalty to a felony with 1 to 5 years.
  • Second felony conviction
  • Bill changes the penalty to twice the term and the fine authorized
  • Neglect causing child bodily injury
  • The current penalty is 1 to 3 years
  • Bill does not change this penalty.
  • Neglect causing serious bodily injury
  • The current penalty is 1 to 10 years
  • Bill does not change this penalty.
  • Gross neglect with a substantial risk of death or serious bodily harm
  • The current penalty is 1 to 5 years
  • Bill changes the penalty to 1 to 10 years
  • Neglect with risk of bodily injury
  • Misdemeanor with a fine or up to 6 months in jail
  • Bill does not change this penalty.
  • A second offense of neglect with risk of bodily injury (the misdemeanor)
  • The current penalty is a misdemeanor
  • Bill changes the penalty to a felony with 1 to 5 years
  • Second felony conviction
  • Bill changes the penalty to twice the term and the fine authorized

An additional change is that the provisions MAY not apply if neglect is due primarily due to a lack of financial means. The bill passed and advanced to the Senate.

House Bill 2531 clarifies that rail companies must cooperate with and receive permission from the Commissioner of the Division of Highways before they build or conduct repairs or otherwise perform maintenance on the railroad, tracks, or crossing that closes state roads to ensure that the traveling public has needed access to emergency services, school, work and is not unnecessarily inconvenienced by road closures. The bill passed and advanced to the Senate.

Senate Bill 143 requires volunteers for the Adopt-A-Stream Program 17 years or younger to be accompanied by an adult. The bill also changes the eligibility for participation in the program and changes the section process for participation. The bill allows the department to approve or deny applications at its discretion. The Government Organization amendment was adopted by the House and advanced to third reading.

House Bill 2171 was recommitted to the Committee on Technology and Infrastructure on second reading.

The House is adjourned until 9 a.m. tomorrow, January 27, 2023.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Lootpress

Senate Completes Action on Two DMV Bills

The Senate met Friday morning briefly, completing legislative action on two bills relating to the Division of Motor Vehicles. Senate Bill 2530 would extend the expiration of temporary registration plates from 60 to 90 days. Senate Bill 2533 would allow for a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Lootpress

New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy