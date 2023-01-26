ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
College ID doubling as voter ID

A college ID can get you a lot of things in Idaho, perhaps into a football game or even a discount at a restaurant. But it might not get you into the voting booth.
IDAHO STATE

