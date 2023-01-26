Related
Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats
BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
College ID doubling as voter ID
A college ID can get you a lot of things in Idaho, perhaps into a football game or even a discount at a restaurant. But it might not get you into the voting booth.
Treasure Valley students show off creativity at JUMP Innovation Day
Saturday's Innovation Day at JUMP marked the sixth annual event with Invent Idaho. Students cranked their creative gears with some impressive ideas!
The Gem State Falcons: Idaho's first National Wheelchair Basketball Association team
The Gem State Falcons are Idaho's very first NWBA team. The players have already played in three regional tournaments, and the team will be hosting one in February.
