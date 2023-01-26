Read full article on original website
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Democrats seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office. In Pa., a Senate leader denies Jan. 6 facts
ALBANY, N.Y.— Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia are among...
Pauline Bauer, Pa. woman who called for Nancy Pelosi to be hanged during Jan. 6 attack, guilty on all counts
Pauline Bauer, who shouted at police to “Bring Nancy Pelosi out” to be hanged, has been convicted of obstruction of justice or Congress and other charges for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.District Judge Trevor McFadden also convicted Bauer of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Constitutional amendments stalled with Pennsylvania House stalemate
(Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania voters almost certainly will not see a package of proposed constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot in May’s primary election after a deadline set by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration came and went Friday for lawmakers to pass the measures. The amendments include a...
Proud Boys expecting ‘civil war’ before Jan. 6 Capitol attack, witness says
Matthew Greene told jurors that the Proud Boys' conversations became more heated as December 2020 wore on and challenges to President Donald Trump's election loss were unsuccessful. The month before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, members of the Proud Boys were growing increasingly angry about the outcome of the...
Election-denying Pennsylvania lawmakers hold key election oversight roles
(Harrisburg) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those GOP legislators...
PBS NewsHour: 2023 State of the Union
President Biden will address Congress for the first time since Republicans took control of the House in January. President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on February 7 at 9pm after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended an invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress. It will be Biden’s first address to a narrowly divided Congress after Republicans took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January.
Julian Khater sentenced to 80 months for Jan. 6 assault of federal officer who later died from his injuries
Ex-State College business owner pleaded guilty in March. A former State College smoothie shop owner was sentenced to 80 months – more than 6 ½ years – in prison for assaulting Capitol Police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack. The Washington Post reported that Judge Thomas...
