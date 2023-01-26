ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
WITF

Pauline Bauer, Pa. woman who called for Nancy Pelosi to be hanged during Jan. 6 attack, guilty on all counts

Pauline Bauer, who shouted at police to “Bring Nancy Pelosi out” to be hanged, has been convicted of obstruction of justice or Congress and other charges for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.District Judge Trevor McFadden also convicted Bauer of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WITF

Election-denying Pennsylvania lawmakers hold key election oversight roles

(Harrisburg) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those GOP legislators...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

PBS NewsHour: 2023 State of the Union

President Biden will address Congress for the first time since Republicans took control of the House in January. President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on February 7 at 9pm after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended an invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress. It will be Biden’s first address to a narrowly divided Congress after Republicans took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January.
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy