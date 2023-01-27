According to court documents, Timothy Wilson, of Phoenix, Arizona, was a Nevada-licensed dentist who owned and operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, LLC, a pediatric dental practice with offices located in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas. As the sole owner of Starsmiles, Wilson was responsible for collecting and paying over to the IRS the income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes withheld from the wages paid to Starsmiles’ employees.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO