nevadabusiness.com
O’Reilly Law Group Celebrates 50 Years of Service to Southern Nevada
O’Reilly Law Group Founder Reaches Remarkable Milestone In Las Vegas For His Resounding Impact And Ongoing Leadership Within The Community And Celebrates Winning LVRJ’s “Best of Las Vegas 2022” in Real Estate Law, Business Law, and Civil Litigation. LAS VEGAS, NV (January 31, 2023) – Timothy...
nevadacurrent.com
Nurses say UMC’s sick call policy jeopardizes health of patients, staff
A newly-enforced policy that requires employees to call in sick eight hours before their shift poses a risk to patient and staff health, and undermines the workers’ collective bargaining agreement with University Medical Center, according to SEIU Local 1107, which represents nurses and support staff at Clark County’s public hospital.
Failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral
A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
AZFamily
Phoenix man pleads guilty for failing to pay employment taxes for Las Vegas dental practice
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man operating a Nevada-licensed Las Vegas dental practice has pled guilty to failing to pay employment taxes withheld from his employees. Court documents say Timothy Wilson operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, LLC in Las Vegas and north Las Vegas as sole owner. Between 2011...
2news.com
Las Vegas Dentist Pleads Guilty to Failing to Pay Employment Taxes
According to court documents, Timothy Wilson, of Phoenix, Arizona, was a Nevada-licensed dentist who owned and operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, LLC, a pediatric dental practice with offices located in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas. As the sole owner of Starsmiles, Wilson was responsible for collecting and paying over to the IRS the income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes withheld from the wages paid to Starsmiles’ employees.
Deadline for Clark County students to apply for over $5 million in scholarships approaching
The deadline for Clark County high school and college students to apply for over 900 scholarships is fast approaching.
2news.com
Jury Convicts Former Las Vegas Postal Service Clerk of Stealing Mail and Money Orders
A jury convicted a former U.S. Postal Service clerk on Wednesday for stealing a customer’s mail and cashing the postal money orders worth over $2,300 that were inside. Following a three-day trial, James Earl Magee, 32, of Las Vegas was found guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro presided over the trial. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 25, 2023.
news3lv.com
Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
Locals react to Gov. Lombardo's State of the State Address
For those who didn't catch Governor Lombardo's State of the State address, KTNV Anchor Abel Garcia brought Lombardo's speech to them.
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that camps are now popping up in their neighborhoods.
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
LVMPD creates special team to combat reckless driving, street racing
Some say street racing across the Las Vegas valley has gotten worse. In response, Metro police have created a special team called "Raid", which is specifically designed to catch reckless drivers.
Snowy Monday in Las Vegas led to closures and delays, wind advisory in place
Snow in the Las Vegas valley and surrounding mountains on Monday morning prompted a few delays and closures, including at Red Rock and Mt. Charleston.
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run
Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.
‘Extremely dangerous’ torture suspect served 2 years in Las Vegas jail for prior kidnapping
An attempted murder and kidnapping suspect whom police described as “extremely dangerous” previously served jail time in Las Vegas for holding a woman against her will for two weeks.
KOLO TV Reno
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Inmate at troubled prison outside Las Vegas dies by suicide
An inmate at High Desert State Prison has died by suicide, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man deals with catalytic converter theft in the midst of financial heartache
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The ongoing rash of catalytic converter thefts in the valley has not only caused a lot of financial pain for many who can’t afford repairs but also emotional pain. “Very frustrating. I’ve been stressed out. I’ve sat at home and cried and there’s no...
