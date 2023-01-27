ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nevadabusiness.com

O’Reilly Law Group Celebrates 50 Years of Service to Southern Nevada

O’Reilly Law Group Founder Reaches Remarkable Milestone In Las Vegas For His Resounding Impact And Ongoing Leadership Within The Community And Celebrates Winning LVRJ’s “Best of Las Vegas 2022” in Real Estate Law, Business Law, and Civil Litigation. LAS VEGAS, NV (January 31, 2023) – Timothy...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Nurses say UMC’s sick call policy jeopardizes health of patients, staff

A newly-enforced policy that requires employees to call in sick eight hours before their shift poses a risk to patient and staff health, and undermines the workers’ collective bargaining agreement with University Medical Center, according to SEIU Local 1107, which represents nurses and support staff at Clark County’s public hospital.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Salon

Failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral

A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Las Vegas Dentist Pleads Guilty to Failing to Pay Employment Taxes

According to court documents, Timothy Wilson, of Phoenix, Arizona, was a Nevada-licensed dentist who owned and operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, LLC, a pediatric dental practice with offices located in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas. As the sole owner of Starsmiles, Wilson was responsible for collecting and paying over to the IRS the income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes withheld from the wages paid to Starsmiles’ employees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Jury Convicts Former Las Vegas Postal Service Clerk of Stealing Mail and Money Orders

A jury convicted a former U.S. Postal Service clerk on Wednesday for stealing a customer’s mail and cashing the postal money orders worth over $2,300 that were inside. Following a three-day trial, James Earl Magee, 32, of Las Vegas was found guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro presided over the trial. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 25, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

U.S. postal worker convicted of stealing mail and money orders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A former U.S. postal worker has been convicted of stealing customer mail and money orders worth over $2,300. The jury found 32-year-old James Earl Magee of Las Vegas guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. He will be sentenced on April 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy