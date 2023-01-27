In a sudden turnaround, the state plans to delay the closing of one lane in each direction through a corridor of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge until at least 2025. Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, has said for months that trimming the 3-mile section between La. 415 and the I-10/12 split would save time and money, and eventually lead to major improvements in traffic flow.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO