In major reversal, state to delay plans to trim lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge

In a sudden turnaround, the state plans to delay the closing of one lane in each direction through a corridor of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge until at least 2025. Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, has said for months that trimming the 3-mile section between La. 415 and the I-10/12 split would save time and money, and eventually lead to major improvements in traffic flow.
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
Committee of 100 elects officers, committee members

The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has elected new officers and executive committee members. Wayne Brown, of Brown Builders, Bossier City, will serve as chair; Dr. Phillip Rozeman, Cardiovascular Consultants, Shreveport, is vice chair; Scott Ballard, Ballard Brands, Mandeville, is secretary/treasurer; and Tim Temple, Temptan, Baton Rouge, is immediate past chair.
LSU gymnastics: Updating Olivia Dunne's injury status after the Arkansas loss

On a gray, gloomy Monday in Baton Rouge, LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark was talking about a silver lining to the clouds. Yes, his Tigers are coming off a fourth loss in five meets Friday, this a 197.475-197.250 loss at Arkansas. But, Clark contended, his Tigers are making progress after posting their second-best score of the season and third straight score of 197-plus, the benchmark for what counts as a top-level score in women’s college gymnastics.
LSU moves back into No. 3 ranking ahead of Tennessee matchup

LSU (20-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) plays host to unranked Tennessee (16-7, 8-0) at 6 p.m. Monday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be broadcast by ESPN2. The Tigers slipped past No. 4 Indiana (20-1) by one point as previous No. 2 Ohio State (19-3) lost three times...
