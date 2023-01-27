Read full article on original website
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
In major reversal, state to delay plans to trim lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge
In a sudden turnaround, the state plans to delay the closing of one lane in each direction through a corridor of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge until at least 2025. Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, has said for months that trimming the 3-mile section between La. 415 and the I-10/12 split would save time and money, and eventually lead to major improvements in traffic flow.
NOLA.com
Aldi plans to open 5 south Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast-growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one of...
NOLA.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
NOLA.com
Committee of 100 elects officers, committee members
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has elected new officers and executive committee members. Wayne Brown, of Brown Builders, Bossier City, will serve as chair; Dr. Phillip Rozeman, Cardiovascular Consultants, Shreveport, is vice chair; Scott Ballard, Ballard Brands, Mandeville, is secretary/treasurer; and Tim Temple, Temptan, Baton Rouge, is immediate past chair.
NOLA.com
Hoping to attend LSU-Tennessee women's game? SRO, ticket sites may be only options left
Figured the Tennessee game was a good time to finally check out the LSU women’s basketball team?. You may be too late unless LSU decides to go SRO. The school announced Sunday that all advance tickets for Monday’s 6 p.m. game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center are sold out.
NOLA.com
LSU gymnastics: Updating Olivia Dunne's injury status after the Arkansas loss
On a gray, gloomy Monday in Baton Rouge, LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark was talking about a silver lining to the clouds. Yes, his Tigers are coming off a fourth loss in five meets Friday, this a 197.475-197.250 loss at Arkansas. But, Clark contended, his Tigers are making progress after posting their second-best score of the season and third straight score of 197-plus, the benchmark for what counts as a top-level score in women’s college gymnastics.
NOLA.com
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women proved their mettle in a 'winter wonderland' against Tennessee
The cloud of chalk dust blasted off into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center airspace above the LSU student section. So did the inflatable pool rings. And that ever-present Kim Mulkey cutout shook with typical intensity. There was nothing quite typical about Monday night’s atmosphere as LSU took on Tennessee. Almost...
NOLA.com
LSU moves back into No. 3 ranking ahead of Tennessee matchup
LSU (20-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) plays host to unranked Tennessee (16-7, 8-0) at 6 p.m. Monday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be broadcast by ESPN2. The Tigers slipped past No. 4 Indiana (20-1) by one point as previous No. 2 Ohio State (19-3) lost three times...
NOLA.com
Who will play second base for LSU this year? Depth suggests more than one.
Second base is the most contested position for LSU as the 2023 season draws near. The position, left open by the departure of Cade Doughty, has multiple options, but few of them have played second base for an entire season. But that also was the case last year with Doughty,...
NOLA.com
LSU women's basketball team braces for tough challenge from traditional power Tennessee
Women’s college basketball seems to be gearing up for the showdown between No. 4 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina in two weeks. But the Tigers have a matchup that qualifies as way more than just another appetizer. Unranked and wounded women’s basketball blue blood Tennessee comes to the...
