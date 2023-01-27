Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria
Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in a church annex used for dining. East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church …. Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in...
Proposed settlement says St. Louis will pay nearly $5M over police response to 2017 protest
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has agreed to pay a settlement of nearly $5 million to dozens of people who claim their civil rights were violated by police officers during protests after the 2017 acquittal of a former police officer. According to a proposed class-action settlement...
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
KSDK
Pastor gets carjacked at his church in south St. Louis by 2 teenagers
Two teenagers pointed a gun in his face before taking his car. The carjacking happened Friday night.
Last call: UCity police hold final walk for K-9 officer
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A K-9 officer with the University City Police Department is taking his final walk. Due to medical issues, K-9 officer King is being humanly euthanized and put to rest on Tuesday. K-9 handlers, University City police staff and other agencies will gather to say their final goodbyes to King.
abc17news.com
St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay a total of nearly $5.2 million for police officers’ actions during a 2017 protest over the acquittal of an officer in the death of a Black man. A class action lawsuit claimed the protesters’ rights were violated when officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. They were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Under a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city would pay $4.91 million to 84 people. Three others, who filed individual lawsuits, have settled for $85,000 each.
FOX2now.com
Child shot in south St. Louis
Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child. Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child. Icy aftermath on display on St. Louis area roads. The aftermath of a slick...
16-year-old killed in shooting in East St. Louis church
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 16-year-old was killed when he and another person shot at each other during a church service in East St. Louis on Sunday. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.
Detectives investigate shooting death of man in Bellefontaine Neighbors
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man Monday morning. The incident happened just before noon in the 900 block of Raford Court in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Officers from the City of Bellefontaine...
them.us
3 Queer St. Louis Bars Reported Shooting and Bomb Threats Over the Weekend
Three bars in a St. Louis neighborhood known for LGBTQ+ nightlife were hit with anonymous shooting and bomb threats over the weekend. Prism, Just John, and Rehab, which are all located in the Midwestern city’s Grove neighborhood, all received similar calls around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the local publication Riverfront Times. Jordan Cox, a bartender at Prism who answered the phone, told the Times that the caller “off the bat started talking about how they were the Joker, and they were going to blow up the bar, send bombs and shoot up everybody.”
KMOV
Police investigating shooting in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Cahokia Heights neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Falling Springs Rd. and Jerome Lane in Cahokia Heights. Illinois State Police and Cahokia Heights Police Department were investigating, and News 4 is still waiting on official details.
'They just came charging at me': 13-year-old arrested after carjacking St. Louis pastor at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — A pastor was carjacked at his church in south St. Louis. Police tell 5 On Your Side two teenagers pointed a gun in his face Friday night before taking his car, slamming it into two other vehicles and escaping. Monday afternoon, police said a 13-year-old boy...
Videos showing beating of Tyre Nichols sparks reactions from St. Louis community, mental health professionals
ST. LOUIS — Everyone will grieve and process the video that captured the gruesome beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis differently, including police officers. Sgt. Donnell Walters with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and president of the Ethical Society of Police, told 5...
KMOV
Man found shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death Monday in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man in the 900 block of Raford Court just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked anyone with information on...
Man charged in murder of 14-year-old
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has charged a 32-year-old man with the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.
KMOV
St. Louis man 32, charged in 14-year-old’s shooting death
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the December shooting death of 14-year-old Jacob Ashford. Ashford was shot and killed while on a porch in the 5300 block of Northland Ave. around 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. Trena Hicks said her son was a bubbly kid who loved Michael Jackson and dancing, but told News 4 she knows her son tended to get involved with friends who got into a little more trouble with issues like car thefts.
Man at large since January 20 turns himself in, $150,000 cash-only bond
A north St. Louis County man facing a child sex crime charge remained behind bars Sunday morning after surrendering to police.
Armed robbery and carjackings continued in South City over the weekend
Last week’s rash of carjackings and ATM robberies in South St. Louis haven’t ended, according to law enforcement and local officials. Alderman Tom Oldenburg called for a larger police presence in the area.
Man fatally shot Friday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A person was killed in a Friday night shooting in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a shooting on the 3200 block of N 19th Street. They found a male victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
5-year-old boy shot in the head Sunday night in LaSalle Park
ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday night in the LaSalle Park neighborhood, according to police. The boy was in surgery around 9 p.m., police said. His medical status was last reported as critical. Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were...
5 On Your Side
