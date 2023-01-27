ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria

Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in a church annex used for dining. East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church …. Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in...
FOX2now.com

1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting

One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
abc17news.com

St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay a total of nearly $5.2 million for police officers’ actions during a 2017 protest over the acquittal of an officer in the death of a Black man. A class action lawsuit claimed the protesters’ rights were violated when officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. They were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Under a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city would pay $4.91 million to 84 people. Three others, who filed individual lawsuits, have settled for $85,000 each.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Child shot in south St. Louis

Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child. Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child. Icy aftermath on display on St. Louis area roads. The aftermath of a slick...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

16-year-old killed in shooting in East St. Louis church

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 16-year-old was killed when he and another person shot at each other during a church service in East St. Louis on Sunday. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
them.us

3 Queer St. Louis Bars Reported Shooting and Bomb Threats Over the Weekend

Three bars in a St. Louis neighborhood known for LGBTQ+ nightlife were hit with anonymous shooting and bomb threats over the weekend. Prism, Just John, and Rehab, which are all located in the Midwestern city’s Grove neighborhood, all received similar calls around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the local publication Riverfront Times. Jordan Cox, a bartender at Prism who answered the phone, told the Times that the caller “off the bat started talking about how they were the Joker, and they were going to blow up the bar, send bombs and shoot up everybody.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigating shooting in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Cahokia Heights neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Falling Springs Rd. and Jerome Lane in Cahokia Heights. Illinois State Police and Cahokia Heights Police Department were investigating, and News 4 is still waiting on official details.
CAHOKIA, IL
KMOV

Man found shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death Monday in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man in the 900 block of Raford Court just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked anyone with information on...
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man 32, charged in 14-year-old’s shooting death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the December shooting death of 14-year-old Jacob Ashford. Ashford was shot and killed while on a porch in the 5300 block of Northland Ave. around 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. Trena Hicks said her son was a bubbly kid who loved Michael Jackson and dancing, but told News 4 she knows her son tended to get involved with friends who got into a little more trouble with issues like car thefts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man fatally shot Friday night in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed in a Friday night shooting in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a shooting on the 3200 block of N 19th Street. They found a male victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

