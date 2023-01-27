Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
LB 535 would help voters obtain IDs, require mail-in ballots be notarized
AXTELL, Neb. — This year Nebraska state senators will debate multiple important bills, including one which requires those requesting early mail-in ballots to send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic identification issued to the voter.”. LB 535 was...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Extension: February is Nebraska 4-H Month!
Nebraska 4-H is getting ready to be in celebration mode as they head into Nebraska 4-H month!. Jordan Wilbur with Nebraska Extension has more on the celebrations happening throughout February. February 7th is 4-H Spirit Day. Nebraska Extension invites all 4-H members and supporters to wear their gear that day...
NebraskaTV
Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna
OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NebraskaTV
GIPS Board member working with state senators to get girls free period products
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — “They said well something controversial like this and I said this is controversial?”. GIPS board member Lisa Albers said a recent conversation between herself and state senators highlighted the need for bringing attention to period poverty. “This impacts young students. It impacts working poor...
NebraskaTV
Proposal for legal sports wagering goes into effect Feb. 1 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Parlays and point spreads may be coming to a casino near you soon. The proposal for legal sports wagering drafted by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission goes into effect Feb. 1. Although the regulations have gone through the legal process, each individual casino must first...
NebraskaTV
Scam Alert: Protect those with Alzheimer’s from fraud
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Better Business Bureau is teaming up with the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to help protect those with Alzheimer's or dementia from fraud. Josh Planos with the BBB has more. Whether you’re a caregiver, or a loved one or someone experiencing dementia,...
NebraskaTV
CDC awarded grants to three nursing schools to help with nursing shortage at state schools
OMAHA, Neb. — There is an urgent nursing shortage in Nebraska schools. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing has been awarded a $915,163 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for its new School Nurse Scholars (SNS) program, which addresses the shortage in the state.
NebraskaTV
NTV's Grow: January 29, 2023
More than a million acres of prime irrigated farm ground in central Nebraska could face new regulations as the Lower Loup NRD could be the first to prohibit fall applications of commercial fertilizer. We'll hear from them on why they're considering a district-wide ban. Plus, farmers opposed to a public...
