When Tesla became one of the first automakers to unveil an electric pickup truck in 2019, fans and the trade press alike went wild. No wonder, since the Cybertruck offers a truly eye-catching design in combination with even more innovative technology. But, after the study and the announcement of a production launch for the end of 2021, nothing more followed for a long time. Instead, established competitors in the fiercely contested pickup market sensed their chance in the market niche. And, so the Ford F-150 Lightning successfully debuted in June 2021, while the Chevrolet Silverado EV is expected to follow it as early as this spring. In the end, the Tesla Cybertruck will probably only have the option of trying to roll up the field from behind. New information from Elon Musk himself confirms that the Cybertruck could go into production in the middle of this year, but mass production is not expected until 2024.

3 HOURS AGO