Top Speed
2023 Honda Accord: Performance, Price, And Photos
As a long-standing benchmark in the class, the Honda Accord gets even better for the 2023 model year, with new features and a hybrid power plant on most trims. This leads to fantastic fuel economy and responsiveness. The latest Accord also gets sleeker styling, a more functional interior, and better tech. So, does this all-new 11th-generation Accord remain a standout in the class? Let’s find out!
Top Speed
Here's Why the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Sells For Ferrari Money
As the old adage says, 'You get what you pay for,' right? Well, not so long ago, Chevrolet introduced another Corvette to the world, and heads are turning at not only how this car looks but at the price tag as well. In 2020, the design of the Corvette went in a completely new direction with the mid-engine placement that undeniably took it from a sports car to supercar status. Being placed in the ranks with cars such as the McLaren GT, Audi R8, Acura NSX, and Lamborghini Huracan certainly exalted Chevy's flagship sports car to a whole new level, and with that came a price increase as well.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Ford Mach E Is The Best Mustang
When Ford unveiled the Mach-E back in 2019, purists were not happy about having the Mustang name attached to an electric crossover. But time has proven that the Ford Mustang Mach-E is worthy of its name as it became one of the most competitive EVs on the market. In fact, the waiting list for the Mach-E is so long that Ford has decided to increase production of the Mach-E starting in 2023. The model has constantly improved during its short life span, and it is currently one of the best Mustangs on the market.
Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy?
Surcharges like destination fees can bump up truck prices, and the one with the lowest advertised price might end up costing you more. The post Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This One-Off Continental GT Azure Celebrate's The Iconic 1953 R-Type Continental
Bentley is known to create special edition models of its vehicles as a way to celebrate special occasions. It's also another tasteful way for customers to stand out without going to the trouble of selecting from their diverse range of paint, veneers, and upholstery. For Bentley's latest bespoke project, they used the Continental GT as a basis for a very exquisite one-off that combines the best of the past with the advancement of today's technologies. To be precise, the special edition model celebrates the 70th birthday of the JAS 949 R-Type Continental — a car that set the style icon for all Bentleys when it was conceived.
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz is the first to bring Level 3 automated driving to the US
Mercedes-Benz announced that it was the first automaker to receive government approval in the US for a Level 3 driving feature. The company said it had self-certified in Nevada for use of its Drive Pilot feature, in which the car does all the driving but the driver needs to stand by to take control at a moment’s notice.
Top Speed
2023 Kia EV6 GT Review: It’s Red, It’s Fast, And It Doesn’t Use Gas
Most people consider an EV for its fuel savings, lower cost of ownership, and environmental responsibility, but others crave the neck-snapping electric torque and impressive handling afforded by the low center of gravity. Kia’s new EV6 GT is designed for the latter. Speeding Things Up With A Kia EV6...
Top Speed
10 Things You Need To Know About The Subaru Solterra
Subaru has taken a plunge into the most competitive EV segment with the all-electric Solterra. It brings forth a combination of zero-emission, all-wheel-drive, all-terrain capabilities, and SUV design. Additionally, the 2023 Subaru Solterraalso comes with features like a 12.3-inch touch screen, and even a dual-function X-MODE that lets you go through dirt, snow, and mud. Also, the e-Subaru Platform developed in a crossover with Toyota makes it all worth it. Already impressed? There is way more to the Subaru Solterra EV than these things, and here are 10 things you need to know.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Used Car Title Warning
According to a recent Consumer Reports warning, what might seem like a good deal right now could turn into a headache later as they offer this advice on why you really should pay attention to a used car's title. Plus, $100 insurance policy every used car buyer should invest in before buying a used car.
Top Speed
Will The Tesla Cybertruck Really Go Into Production In 2023?
When Tesla became one of the first automakers to unveil an electric pickup truck in 2019, fans and the trade press alike went wild. No wonder, since the Cybertruck offers a truly eye-catching design in combination with even more innovative technology. But, after the study and the announcement of a production launch for the end of 2021, nothing more followed for a long time. Instead, established competitors in the fiercely contested pickup market sensed their chance in the market niche. And, so the Ford F-150 Lightning successfully debuted in June 2021, while the Chevrolet Silverado EV is expected to follow it as early as this spring. In the end, the Tesla Cybertruck will probably only have the option of trying to roll up the field from behind. New information from Elon Musk himself confirms that the Cybertruck could go into production in the middle of this year, but mass production is not expected until 2024.
Top Speed
10 4X4s Inspired By The Original Land Rover
The original Land Rover is one of the most recognized off-road vehicles. Its roots can be traced back to 1948 when the original version was developed as a light military transport vehicle. Eventually, civilian versions were built and the rest is history. The original Series I, II, and III models, eventually, led to the Land Rover Defender, which in 2019 transitioned into a more sophisticated, hi-tech offering on the SUV market. This left a void in fans of the original Defender, which was more rugged and eager to get down and dirty. Over the years, however, there have been numerous attempts to copy both the original Defender and its predecessors, and these 10 came moderately close.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Tesla Won't Retrofit Older Models With New Self-Driving Hardware
Much to the chagrin of owners and fans alike, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced during Tesla's recent earnings call that Tesla would not be offering retrofits to owners with the current self-driving technology to the latest system which is excepted to be announced any day now. The new Autopilot/self-driving system, currently referred to as hardware 4, is set to replace the outgoing hardware 3 system which famously eliminated the use of radars for self-driving, and is excepted to be announced sometime in the near future. The new system is said to be bringing back radar to Tesla vehicles with Elon himself saying several years ago "A very high-resolution radar would be better than pure vision, but such a radar does not exist. I mean vision with high-res radar would be better than pure vision".
Top Speed
Who Makes The Better Police Motorcycle: BMW Or Harley-Davidson?
Police forces around the world have been using motorcycles for patrolling the streets for decades. The first recorded use of police bikes dates back to 1911 when the Berkeley Police department in California employed the use of motorcycles. Originally developed as a lower cost method of transportation and patrol, motorcycle...
Top Speed
These Are The Most Expensive Supercars In 2023
Supercars represent the most exclusive echelon of motor vehicles, designed with speed in mind. This also includes hypercars, which are currently at the top of the performance car food chain. To no surprise, the exclusivity and cutting-edge technology that comes with these vehicles commands a hefty price. Not to mention the fact that the vast majority of these cars appreciate in value over time. With that in mind, these are the 10 most expensive supercars you can currently get.
Top Speed
The New Toyota Prius Is More Interesting Than You Think
The Prius isn’t a vehicle that car enthusiasts tend to get excited about. In fact, it is many times characterized as an anti-car guy vehicle. It has been characterized as slow, dull, and ugly. However, during its first years of production, it was one of the most popular cars in the world; therefore, it only makes sense to go over the new one. To our surprise, the new vehicle looks good, and while not exactly lightning-quick, it certainly isn’t as slow as the ones before it. Prius sales have been reducing drastically over the past few years, and Toyota is trying to make the model appealing again. It seems like they are on the correct path; let’s have a look.
Top Speed
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: Performance, Price, And Photos
Performance, luxury, and innovation launch the first-ever electrified all-wheel-drive Corvette – the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Faster than a Z06, more powerful than a C8 Stingray, able to traverse snow-covered ground, even on a grade – it’s a Chevy – it’s a 'Vette – it’s a 2024 E-Ray Hybrid.
Top Speed
A Real-World Look At The America-Bound Moto Morini X-Cape 650
We’re barely a month into 2023, yet the influx of new motorcycles has already begun in America. Harley-Davidson debuted the Nightster Special and new Breakout 117, while Suzuki launched the V-Strom 800DE and GSX-8S at mouth-watering prices. But the case in context today is the 2023 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 that’s all set to take on America’s lively mid-capacity adventure space. We recently checked out the motorcycle in the flesh and here are our initial impressions.
The Daily Money: BMW, Hyundai and Ford recall nearly 400,000 vehicles
Ford, Hyundai and BMW are among the car makers to recall over 391,000 vehicles for reasons ranging from leaky fuel tanks to faulty camera systems
