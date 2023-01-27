ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPMI

"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile sheriff and chief on new pistol permit law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
WPMI

Alabama mayors comment on Tyre Nichols' killing

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayors across Alabama met on Monday in Mobile to address the state’s most important issues. One of the topics was public safety and police reform in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. "So, the conversation...
WPMI

Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday

Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
WPMI

MCSO: Mount Vernon man shot and killed in front of family

Mount Vernon, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, a Mount Vernon man was shot and killed Friday night. Deputies responded to reports of one shot at a home on St Stephens Road at approximately 9:30pm. James Pendleton was found shot and pronounced dead at the...
