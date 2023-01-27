Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
WPMI
"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile sheriff and chief on new pistol permit law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
WPMI
Alabama mayors comment on Tyre Nichols' killing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayors across Alabama met on Monday in Mobile to address the state’s most important issues. One of the topics was public safety and police reform in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. "So, the conversation...
WPMI
Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday
Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
WPMI
80 Alabama inmates released under mandatory supervision after new law goes into effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — About 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors in accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) which went into effect Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Corrections released the inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons...
WPMI
Utah Avalanche Center reports 24 human-triggered avalanches in 24 hours over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Avalanche Center reported over 20 human-triggered avalanches as snow hit the state. They said overall, six people ended up caught in the avalanches. With fresh snow in Utah's mountains, skiers and snowboarders continued to enjoy terrain in the backcountry. Jaxon and Bryan...
WPMI
MCSO: Mount Vernon man shot and killed in front of family
Mount Vernon, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, a Mount Vernon man was shot and killed Friday night. Deputies responded to reports of one shot at a home on St Stephens Road at approximately 9:30pm. James Pendleton was found shot and pronounced dead at the...
WPMI
Univ. of Mobile tops state with 100% license exam pass rate for Nursing degree grads
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The University of Mobile School of Nursing scored a perfect 100% pass rate for BSN graduates taking the NCLEX national licensure examination during 2022 – the highest pass rate in the state of Alabama. The Christian university’s 100% NCLEX pass rate gives it the...
