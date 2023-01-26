ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallapoosa County, AL

wbrc.com

FEMA adds more Ala. counties to its Disaster Declaration

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA has added three more counties for federal assistance since the Jan. 12 tornado. FEMA says it will now include Sumter, Greene and Tallapoosa counties. This brings a total of eight counties now eligible for federal assistance. As of now the estimated damage for all...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2023 Fraud Summit to be held Tuesday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery, will take place on Tuesday. The annual summit is a way for the city to help protect people from all kinds of scams. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1724 Hill Street.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

SBA offering low-interest loans to those affected by Jan. 12 tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Help is available for business owners, homeowners and others who had physical or economic damage from the Jan. 12th tornadoes. The Small Business Administration offers long-term, low-interest rate loans for those who need help with their recovery. Interest rates are as low as 3.305% for businesses,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery’s Caddell Construction celebrates 40 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a celebration that is 40 years in the making. Montgomery’s Caddell Construction will spend 2023 looking back and looking ahead. “It was a crazy time. I actually have glimpses of memories,” said the company’s president and chief operating officer, Mac Caddell.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Family donates $10K to feed Elmore County students

COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - For students at Airport Road Intermediate School, lunchtime can be an escape from the classroom. It is a time to cut up and eat with friends, but for some students it is their only meal of the day. “We feel very confident that there are many...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Junior parent meeting to be held for MPS parents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more. According to MPS, a meeting is being held at Carver High School Monday at 6 p.m., where parents will have the chance to learn important information about their student’s upcoming school year.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two men shot in Greene Co. homicide

GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says two men were shot as a result of an altercation. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and state homicide investigators with ALEA say it happened around 2:37 Sunday morning in Boligee. Both law enforcement agencies say the two...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Fatal crash in Elmore County claims the life of Tallassee man

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Friday evening crash claimed the life of Reymundo Teyes Brindies, 32, of Tallassee. At approximately 10:03 p.m. on Friday night, Brindies was fatally injured when his 1997 Toyota Tacoma struck a 2022 Chrysler 300 on Redland Road about 15 miles west of Tallassee.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police charge Georgia man with trafficking meth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Georgia man with trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning. According to court records, Randy Levi Johns, of Nahunta, Ga., is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine. An arrest affidavit indicates the arrest happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Kristen Walters

Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama

A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
PRATTVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Missing 12-year-old last seen Friday found safe in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Jayden Hall has been found safe and is being returned to family. ORIGINAL: The Calera Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old. According to CPD, Jayden Hall has been missing since Friday evening. He was last seen in the Union Station area in Calera […]
CALERA, AL
Alabama Now

Pilot injured in Alabama plane crash, authorities say

A small, twin-engine airplane crashed Saturday night in Alabama injuring the pilot, officials said. The plane crashed near U.S. 280 in Talladega County, southeast of Birmingham. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the plane crashed at approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday near Meadow Farm Lane. The pilot was taken to a...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL

