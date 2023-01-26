Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
FEMA adds more Ala. counties to its Disaster Declaration
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA has added three more counties for federal assistance since the Jan. 12 tornado. FEMA says it will now include Sumter, Greene and Tallapoosa counties. This brings a total of eight counties now eligible for federal assistance. As of now the estimated damage for all...
WSFA
2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
WSFA
2023 Fraud Summit to be held Tuesday in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery, will take place on Tuesday. The annual summit is a way for the city to help protect people from all kinds of scams. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1724 Hill Street.
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
WSFA
SBA offering low-interest loans to those affected by Jan. 12 tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Help is available for business owners, homeowners and others who had physical or economic damage from the Jan. 12th tornadoes. The Small Business Administration offers long-term, low-interest rate loans for those who need help with their recovery. Interest rates are as low as 3.305% for businesses,...
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
WSFA
Montgomery’s Caddell Construction celebrates 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a celebration that is 40 years in the making. Montgomery’s Caddell Construction will spend 2023 looking back and looking ahead. “It was a crazy time. I actually have glimpses of memories,” said the company’s president and chief operating officer, Mac Caddell.
WSFA
Family donates $10K to feed Elmore County students
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - For students at Airport Road Intermediate School, lunchtime can be an escape from the classroom. It is a time to cut up and eat with friends, but for some students it is their only meal of the day. “We feel very confident that there are many...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
WSFA
Junior parent meeting to be held for MPS parents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more. According to MPS, a meeting is being held at Carver High School Monday at 6 p.m., where parents will have the chance to learn important information about their student’s upcoming school year.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
wbrc.com
Two men shot in Greene Co. homicide
GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says two men were shot as a result of an altercation. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and state homicide investigators with ALEA say it happened around 2:37 Sunday morning in Boligee. Both law enforcement agencies say the two...
WSFA
Fatal crash in Elmore County claims the life of Tallassee man
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Friday evening crash claimed the life of Reymundo Teyes Brindies, 32, of Tallassee. At approximately 10:03 p.m. on Friday night, Brindies was fatally injured when his 1997 Toyota Tacoma struck a 2022 Chrysler 300 on Redland Road about 15 miles west of Tallassee.
WSFA
Montgomery police charge Georgia man with trafficking meth
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Georgia man with trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning. According to court records, Randy Levi Johns, of Nahunta, Ga., is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine. An arrest affidavit indicates the arrest happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor...
Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
Missing 12-year-old last seen Friday found safe in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Jayden Hall has been found safe and is being returned to family. ORIGINAL: The Calera Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old. According to CPD, Jayden Hall has been missing since Friday evening. He was last seen in the Union Station area in Calera […]
Pilot injured in Alabama plane crash, authorities say
A small, twin-engine airplane crashed Saturday night in Alabama injuring the pilot, officials said. The plane crashed near U.S. 280 in Talladega County, southeast of Birmingham. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the plane crashed at approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday near Meadow Farm Lane. The pilot was taken to a...
Alabama: Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death
The Anniston community is grieving after a local first-grader was killed last weekend. His father has been charged with capital murder.
Most Wanted | January 25, 2023 Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
