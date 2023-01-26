Read full article on original website
Is 'Pokémon Sleep' Canceled? Here's Everything We Know So Far
The Pokémon Company and Pokémon GO creator Niantic announced official development was underway for a new mobile game known as Pokémon Sleep in 2019. At the time, fans only knew Pokémon Sleep would "track a user's time sleeping" and would launch officially alongside a Pokémon GO PLUS+ device sometime in 2020.
200 hours later, this Destiny 2 player made history by clearing a solo raid challenge thought to be impossible
TheSnazzzyRock is the first to beat the Vault of Glass Gatekeepers alone
game-news24.com
PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise
This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
TrustedReviews
The Breath of the Wild sequel has already had a price cut
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel Tears of the Kingdom won’t be out until May, but you can already secure a discount on the forthcoming Nintendo Switch game. Hit.co.uk (formerly Base.com) is offering The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for just £48.85, which is a saving of £11.14 over the RRP of £59.99. The game comes out on May 12 2023.
ComicBook
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
Food blogger fined $18.5K for grilling and eating great white shark
It was a case of jaws and order. A Chinese food blogger has been fined nearly $19,000 after filming herself cooking and devouring a great white shark for social media clout. On Saturday, officials in the city Nanchong announced that they’d slapped the exotica-loving epicurean, known as Jin, with a 125,000 yuan ($18,522) fine for illegally purchasing and eating a wild animal, Fortune reported. The controversy came to light in July after the fin-fluencer — known as Tizi online — posted a video of herself cooking and consuming a six-foot great white shark. In it, the foodie can be seen ripping...
How to Create a Room Code For Crossplay in 'PowerWash Simulator'
As far as eccentric games are concerned, few can beat PowerWash Simulator. This hilarious title tasks you with cleaning increasingly dirty environments with your trusty powerwasher – unlocking new nozzles attachments and other gear as you go. The soothing sounds of dirt being blasted into oblivion are only made...
Is ‘Witchbrook’ Related to ‘Stardew Valley’? What To Know About These Two Games
If you’re looking for an adorable, laidback indie game, Witchbrook is one to keep your eyes on. It’s being published and developed by Chucklefish, and early screenshots are already impressing fans of cozy life sims. It also bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Stardew Valley. But is Witchbrook related to Stardew Valley? Here’s a quick look at everything we know.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold taps another two for February
Xbox continues to observe the 10th year of its free games catalogue by sliding further into obscurity with each month’s releases. The February 2023 pair on offer are For the King and Guts N Goals, both for Xbox One (compatible with Xbox Series X). For the King, by IronOak...
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deal Offers Game for Free
A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deal has been announced that offers the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel for "free." Free is in quotations because while it's technically true, there's a hefty purchase required to unlock the deal, much like "free" PlayStation Plus games or Xbox Game Pass games, but on steroids. That said, if you're in the market for a new CPU, it's a good deal. You will specifically need to buy an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU though. When you purchase any Zen 4 chip you will get, courtesy of AMD, a PC code for the game, for free.
Ars Technica
GoldenEye can’t distract from Switch retro games’ most annoying pitfall
Today marks the long-awaited rerelease of the Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo Switch. As was announced before the launch, the game supports widescreen. When I learned that, my first thought wasn't "Oh, nice!" Rather, it was "OK, but what about the rest of the library?" Further Reading.
'Anime Showdown' Is Finally out on 'Roblox' — Here Are Some Codes You Can Use for In-Game Rewards
If you've ever wanted to play a fighting game where Naruto Uzumaki and Jotaro Kujo from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure went all out in a battle using some of their strongest moves and techniques... well, there are always games like Jump Force to whet your appetite. But if you ever wanted to play a fighting game like that while on Roblox, then you can get your hands on the aptly-named Anime Showdown. The online game creator platform is now hosting a fan-made fighting game starring anime characters.
ComicBook
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
Fish took control of a YouTuber's Nintendo Switch during a livestream. They made credit card purchases, set up a PayPal account, and even sent an email.
The fish were supposed to be playing a Pokémon game but a malfunction redirected the Nintendo Switch to its home screen.
PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 have been leaked
OlliOlli World among the games to join the roster.
game-news24.com
After 20 years of fighting for a Pokemon Trading Card, Kadabra finally comes free from the ban on a Pokemon Trading Card
Kadabra is finally freed from a friend of a fortune to be unfairly in prison. Following the removal of the ban, the spoon-bending Psychic-type Pokemon will turn back to the Pokemon Trading Card Game after two decades of being excluded from the scene. According to the official announcement from PokeBeach,...
The GTA Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Without question, the "Grand Theft Auto" series' main selling point is each game's single-player story. Conceived by brothers Sam and Dan Houser, as well as Leslie Benzies, Rockstar Games' seminal open-world action-adventure series has constantly pushed the envelope when it comes to narrative-focused experiences with its trademark humor, action, and scathing social/political satire that ranges from bold to the flat-out offensive. But which of these lauded, all-encompassing games will provide players with the most bang for their buck when it comes to duration?
theblock.co
Post-apocalyptic survival game Resurgence joins ImmutableX
Emergent Games’ first game will debut on ImmutableX. Resurgence is an open-world crafting survival game set 1,000 years after a global ecological disaster. Emergent Games’ upcoming post-apocalyptic survival MMORPG Resurgence will launch on ImmutableX. Resurgence is the first project from Emergent Games. In a Medium post earlier this...
