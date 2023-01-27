Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Despite opposition, Iowa GOP lawmakers in both chambers advance gender identity bills
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gender identity was a main topic of discussion at the Capitol Tuesday, sparking heated debates from Iowans across the state. Lawmakers listened to opinions from parents, teachers, and even students on legislation that would require teachers to inform parents if their child is transgender. "The...
cbs2iowa.com
Increase in education funding proposals differ through Iowa Capitol, negotiations begin
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers are now taking a look at state education funding, with both chambers releasing how much they'd like to increase public school funding by. Currently, Iowa schools receive more than $3.6 billion a year, and Senate Republicans want to see a 2% increase. However,...
cbs2iowa.com
Alzheimer's advocates rally at Iowa Capitol, ask lawmakers to improve dementia care
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, Iowans from across the state went to the Iowa Capitol, advocating for improvement in dementia care. Looking to help the 66,000 Iowans currently living with the disease, the Alzheimer's Association Iowa Chapter rallied at the statehouse, asking lawmakers to add a dementia service specialist to each of the six area agencies on aging.
cbs2iowa.com
New IDP chair, Rita Hart, focusing on reaching rural voters and winning elections
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats elected a new chair to lead their party for the next two years. Rita Hart, a former State Senator, now leads the Iowa Democratic Party. As chair, Hart said she's focusing on bringing the party together and winning elections. Iowa Democrats faced major...
cbs2iowa.com
Ending the stigma: Firefighter's death may lead to more help for those with PTSD
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WTVC) — Fighting fires is one of the most stressful jobs there is. Now, a new bill filed by two Tennessee state lawmakers aims to provide support for firefighters diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. And the act is named for a firefighter whose battle with...
cbs2iowa.com
Optimism for some local shops as new survey suggests Iowa's economy headed wrong direction
MARION, Iowa — Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced another rate hike, but smaller than previous increases. The news was met with optimism on Wall Street, but whether that's what is being felt on Iowa's Main Streets depends on a lot of varying factors. The Creighton University Mid-America Business Condition...
cbs2iowa.com
New GOP bill: school districts would need to display course materials and library books
DES MOINES, Iowa — A proposal looking at transparency in school curriculum and library books has advanced through a House subcommittee. Republicans have made it a priority this session after failing to get it to the governor's desk last year. The bill would require school districts to publicly display...
cbs2iowa.com
State Auditor Rob Sand issues advisory on Student Activity Funds
Des Moines, IA — Via press release, State Auditor Rob Sand today urged community school districts and employees to put their attention on the collection, handling, and disbursement of student activity funds. These funds are collected through student-related activities such as admissions, fundraising events, or other co-curricular or extracurricular activities.
