KQED
After Storms and Landslides, Big Sur Residents May Be Isolated For Weeks
Monterey County Uses Helicopters To Bring Supplies To Isolated Residents. Big Sur is cut off again thanks to landslides on Highway 1 caused by the rain storms earlier this month. Now supplies are being flown in, and residents along portions of the scenic highway may be stuck for at least another three weeks.
KSBW.com
KSBW 8 and Red Cross to partner, raise money for storm victims
SALINAS, Calif. — The American Red Cross and KSBW 8 will partner on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to raise money for Central Coast residents affected by this year's deadly storms. Video Player: Red Cross storm recovery efforts on the Central Coast. With the help of volunteers, the Red Cross can...
'No simple fix': Watsonville's most vulnerable seek answers, assurances in flooding aftermath
Those who live in the lowest-lying areas adjacent to the Pajaro River's tributaries knew that flooding was a possibility, but most had never seen it for themselves. When a weather system predicted to drop far less rainfall than it did arrived on New Year's Eve, it created a perfect storm of chaos for many residents — particularly some of the area's oldest and most vulnerable in the neighborhood known as The Villages.
Search for missing diver off Monterey County coast suspended
MONTEREY -- Authorities have suspended a search for a 27-year-old diver who disappeared in rough waters off the central coast of California, the U.S. Coast Guard said.The missing person was part of a group of four divers who got caught in a rip current at Fanshell Beach near Monterey on Saturday.Three of the divers were able to swim to shore but the fourth person was unable to get out of the water about 125 miles south of San Francisco, the statement said.A search involving Coast Guard and U.S. Navy helicopter crews covered 147 square miles with no sign of the diver and was suspended Sunday afternoon pending any further information, the Coast Guard said in a statement.Winds in the area hit 34 mph and waves topped eight feet on Sunday, the Coast Guard said.
mendocinobeacon.com
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
benitolink.com
Clear Creek Road closed due to storm-related damage
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Central Coast Field Office is temporarily closing vehicle access to Clear Creek Road in San Benito County until storm-related damage can be repaired. The temporary emergency closure order can be found on the BLM website. “This closure is necessary to protect public health and...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing diver caught in rip tide
(KRON) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Monterey County first responders are searching for a diver that went missing off Fanshell Beach Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., four divers were caught in a rip tide off the beach. Three of the divers were able to safely make it back to shore while the fourth diver […]
SLO County sheriff continues search for missing boy swept away in floodwaters
A fundraiser will be held Sunday in Paso Robles to support Kyle Doan’s family
esterobaynews.com
Search for Little Boy Swept Away Storm Takes Two Lives
Kyle Doan, 5, who has not been found since swept away in floodwaters on Jan. 9. The Jan. 8-9 storm that caused widespread destruction from flooding, also claimed the lives of two and possibly a third person. Search and rescue crews have worked daily since the storm to find a...
18-year-old shot, killed at party in the Santa Cruz Mountains, police say
A suspect was in custody Sunday after a teen was shot and killed at a house party Saturday night, officials said.
KSBW.com
Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
KSBW.com
Rare sports cards worth more than $25,000 stolen in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Police in Monterey are investigating a burglary that happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at the Monterey Bay Collector’s Lounge. Enrique Villarreal, the owner of the shop, said thousands of dollars of sports memorabilia was taken in the heist. Surveillance footage shows a person, wearing all...
Lunchbox, laptop, DVDs found in search for SLO County boy lost in flood
“We will continue the search until we’ve exhausted all reasonable possibilities of finding Kyle,” a SLO County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A Salinas man who intentionally started three fires in Monterey has been arrested by Monterey Police. 63-year-old Stanley Edwards of Salinas was arrested on Friday Jan. 27 after their investigation revealed he was the primary culprit behind these fires. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on arson charges. Police said The post Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
An obscure concrete pile in Marina is likely relocating to Del Rey Oaks.
For the last 19 years, Monterey Peninsula Engineering has operated a concrete recycling facility in southern Marina, just east of Highway 1 and across the street from the District 4 county supervisor’s office. With the exception of those who work in that building, the piles of concrete debris on that site have been out of sight.
montereycountyweekly.com
With $700,000 in new grants, Everyone’s Harvest looks to expand its approach.
Since launching its Fresh Rx program in 2014, the Monterey-based nonprofit Everyone’s Harvest has been at the forefront of a popular trend in health and wellness: The belief that diet should play a larger role in health care. In a society plagued by economic inequality, which begets food insecurity,...
montereycountyweekly.com
Low-income apartments sit empty in Salinas, despite a pressing need for housing.
Where an aging, low-income, 40-unit apartment building once sat at 1115 Parkside St. in Salinas, there are now two gleaming buildings featuring 80 units for low-income seniors. At one time, the old building that was torn down was connected by a bridge to a twin building at 1114 Parkside that still stands. The remnants of the chopped-off bridge still hang from the remaining building, decaying in the elements, an apt metaphor for the break between the two agencies that own each building.
27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police discovered over 30 grams of drugs and 27 glass pipes during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped the driver on his cell phone after passing a patrol car. Officers saw what looked like crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Police found 6.7 grams of suspected The post 27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Suspect arrested on suspicion of murder in Hollister
Police arrested a 57-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a victim Saturday at a home in west Hollister, authorities said. The victim died as paramedics attempted emergency first aid as soon as they arrived at the crime scene. About 2pm Jan. 28, Hollister Police officers were dispatched to a report...
KSBW.com
15 arrests made in south Monterey County after probation and parole compliance checks
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Probation Department conducted probation and parole compliance checks in all south Monterey County cities which resulted in 15 probation or parole violation arrests. According to Officers the search was conducted Thursday and Involved the King City Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, Soledad...
