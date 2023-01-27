ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

WTAP

Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir performs this Sunday at the Artsbridge Winter Music Series

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 10 local students got the honor this Sunday of performing in front of many in the weekly Artsbridge Winter Music Series. The MOV Youth Choir performed many songs to a crowd at the mall. Bringing arts to the area has been a focus for Artsbridge and Executive Director, Lyndsay Dennis, says with this weekly concert series has done a great job of doing just that.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta College brings multicultural festival to Marietta

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College brings multicultural festival to Marietta. Organizer Ni Zhang says this is their biggest turn out yet. “This is so exciting. I am overwhelmed by the people and the joy that filled in this room. So this a joy for me to see everyone come to celebrate diversity and the culture together,” Zhang said.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Fought, Donna Jean Grimm

Donna Jean Grimm Fought, age 91, who lived for many years at 131 South Street, Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord she so faithfully served throughout her lifetime on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray Fought, brother Gray Grimm, of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Horner, Katherine Rene

Katherine Rene Horner, 64, of Belleville, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Carl Russell Slusher, Sr. and Zarah B. (Monroe) Somerville. She had worked for Fenton Art Glass. She liked animals and was a member of the...
BELLEVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hix, June Aileen Hogsett

June Aileen Hogsett Hix, 98, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community. A daughter of the late Charles Nickell and Lucy Green Hogsett, she was born on April 26, 1924, in Alderson, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Shears, Kelly Jean

Kelly Jean Shears, 56, of Tuppers Plains, OH, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sharon (Smith) Shears of Vienna, WV, and the late Fredrick Shears. Kelly graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1984, where she was a member of...
TUPPERS PLAINS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Poole, Howard Keith

Howard Keith Poole, 90, of Washington, WV, passed away on January 28, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bechtold, Frank Lemoine

Frank Lemoine Bechtold, 81, of New Matamoras, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Parkersburg, WV. He was born on March 12, 1941, in Alton, IL., the son of Bernard John and Dorothy Mary Hefley. He was a retired US Postal Service Route Carrier and a Veteran...
MATAMORAS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Nelson, Mary E.

Mary E. Nelson, 80, of Belpre, born May 12, 1942, passed away January 23, 2023, at Ohio Health Grant Medical Center, Columbus, OH. She leaves many friends and loved ones. Her adopted family, daughter Lucy Stephens; granddaughter Irene Stephens “Sis,” grandson Charles Stephens Jr. “Bub” and his 3 children; great granddaughter Abby, great-grandsons Ciajah and Joey; friends Fred Brady, Chrissy Brandenberry, Nancy Blatt, Tina Byers, Karen Byers, Bob Mason, roommate Vicki Barns and her traveling nurse Laverne Rohr.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

PHS Red Wings host Red Wing workshop for elementary schoolers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This afternoon the Parkersburg High School Red Wing’s hosted their Red Wing workshop for grades K-5. Over sixty elementary schoolers gathered in the PHS gym to learn choreography to ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’. Each grade will perform different sections of the song in front of a Parkersburg crowd on February 9.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County blighted properties to be torn down

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Meigs County will have funding for 22 locations of blighted and vacant structures for demolition to make room for new economic development. “It’s been a tedious process getting everything lined up to proceed with demolition however, we are optimistic and thankful for any and all assistance from the state level to help clean up some blight in out county,” said Jimmy Will Meigs County Commissioner.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Romeo is a three-year-old pit mix. He is about 50 lbs and he loves to be active!. Romeo is very friendly with other dogs, children and people in general....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time. As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patrick Lee Munday of Parkersburg has been processed by the Parkersburg Police Department with one count of armed robbery. Police accuse Munday of robbing the Michael’s. He also was found to be connected to a previous attempted robbery at the Dollar General on Pike St....
PARKERSBURG, WV

